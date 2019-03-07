The Best LGBTQ Movies On Netflix Right Now

Wolfe

There’s something for everyone on Netflix and that includes the LGBTQ community.

The streaming platform is home to some truly great hidden gems that touch upon the queer experience. From documentaries about ball culture in the early ’90s to biopics about politicians making a difference to coming-of-age romances, each of the films on this list represent a small element of what it means to be gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender in the world today. They’re funny, they’re heartwarming, some are bittersweet and downright sad, but they’re all telling meaningful stories of representation that deserve to be heard.

Wild Bunch

Blue Is The Warmest Color (2013)

Run Time: 179 min | IMDb: 7.8/10

When this French coming-of-age drama premiered in 2013, it sparked plenty of controversies. The film centers on a blooming romance between a naïve teenager named Adele and her free-spirited lover, Emma. Praised for painting an honest portrait of a lesbian romance on screen while also scrutinized for its sometimes graphic sexual content, the film marked a turning point in how the LGBTQ community was represented on film and gave people a heartbreaking look at a young woman discovering herself and her sexual identity in an unforgiving world.

Focus Features

Milk (2008)

Run Time: 128 min | IMDb: 7.6/10

Sean Penn won his second Oscar for his portrayal of the titular character in Milk, the biopic about San Francisco’s first openly gay elected official. From his early days of civil rights activism in the ’70s to his assassination only a few months after his election, Harvey Milk’s short story is one filled with endless struggle. But the message throughout the film is endlessly hopeful and triumphant. The saddest part, though, is that the fight for LGBTQ rights still wages every day in the U.S. That’s why it’s encouraging to keep the words of leaders like Milk alive today. He didn’t start getting involved in the movement until he was around 40, but he was able to create very real change. It’s never too late to start.