Netflix is dropping a ton of fresh content on the TV side this month.

Kicking things off is a moving adaptation of a New York Times best-selling novel starring Margaret Qualley before Penn Badgley returns to play the serial stalker and sometimes-murderer in Netflix’s You. Colin Kaepernick drops his limited series with Ava DuVernay towards the end of the month, but there are some returning gems and new animated comedies in between that look like they’re worth a watch. Here are the best new originals coming to Netflix this October.

(For the best new movies coming to Netflix this month, head here.)

Maid (streaming 10/1)

Margaret Qualley stars in this adaptation of The New York Times best-selling novel of the same name. Qualley plays Alex, a young mother fleeing an abusive relationship who attempts to start over by taking a job as a housecleaner. The comedic moments come from her time on the job, but there’s enough emotional depth in her fight to protect her daughter and free herself from her past to keep you invested long past the lighter moments.

On My Block: Season 4 (streaming 10/4)

The teen drama returns for its final season this month, kicking things off with a two-year time jump that see the close-knit crew more grown-up and definitely grown apart. But a secret from their past comes back to haunt them, forcing the friends to rehash old arguments and heal together.

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 (streaming 10/11)

Who said October wasn’t the time for feel-good comedy? The second season of this beloved childhood series — its adapted from Ann M. Martin’s best-selling books — takes us on more club adventures as the group’s babysitting business continues to boom. A new school year brings new romances and challenges for the ladies but friendship is the most important thing here so don’t expect the bad times to stick around for too long.

You: Season 3 (streaming 10/15)

You returns for its third season as Joe Goldberg moves his new family to the suburbs of Northern California. Just to recap: he’s kidnapped and killed a bunch of people (mostly women) and his new wife, Love (the always excellent Victoria Pedretti) has got her own fratricidal past haunting her. But a new baby smooths things over for a bit as the pair try to blend in with their rich, out-of-touch neighbors and avoid temptation.

Inside Job (streaming 10/22)

This new adult animated comedy series sees Lizzy Caplan voicing a tech genius who works for a shadow government corp. specializing in conspiracy theories. Christian Slater plays her unemployed dad, who also used to work at the agency. The two take on every whacko story you can think of — from reptilian shapeshifters to secret societies, masked orgies and more — all while Caplan’s Reagan fights for a promotion (and her sanity).

Colin in Black & White (streaming 10/29)

Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick team up for this bold limited series that chronicles the athletic icon’s early years. From his struggles with racism as the adopted Black child of a white family to his introduction to football, Kaepernick narrates his own story here while Jaden Michael plays his younger self.