Welcome back to our weekly breakdown of the minutia of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s Better Call Saul. While Brian Grubb provides his always excellent coverage of the series (here’s his write-up of the most recent episode), here we will look at some of the details viewers may have missed, callbacks to Breaking Bad, references to other shows or movies, and theories on the direction the series is heading. We scour Reddit threads, Twitter, listen each week to the phenomenal Better Call Saul Insider Podcast, and attempt to curate the best intel about each episode.

In this week’s episode, Jimmy finds therapy in a roomful of piñatas, and Kim lands a new gig.

1. In the teaser, Hamlin says to a celebrating Chuck: “There’s Mr. Bushmills waiting in your office.” On the Insider podcast, they noted that there was a lot of discussion on what whiskey to refer to in that scene and that they finally concluded that Bushmills is what you drink going up; whatever Hamlin is drinking now is what you drink going down. So, consider that a Better Call Saul plug for Bushmills, the whiskey for winners!

2. The teaser is also the first scene we have ever seen of Kim in Saul when she’s not technically a lawyer. Also, in that teaser, law student Kim Wexler cites the case Isaacson v. Vakarian Holdings. Vakarian is a Mass Effect reference, which gamer Gennifer Hutchison — who wrote the episode — proudly sneaked in. She’s also a HUGE fan of Emma Thompson, hence the Thompson reference in the Oscar pool.

3. Along with Michelle MacClaren and Rian Johnson, this week’s episode was directed by one of the most high-profile directors ever on the series, Andrew Stanton, the director of John Carter, Wall-E, Finding Nemo and Finding Dory. It was only the second time he’s directed television — the other time was Stranger Things — so that likely tells you how much respect he has for Saul, because he likely was not doing it for the paycheck.

Stanton’s skills were probably most useful during the pinata scene. What was most interesting about that scene is that, according to safety regulations, the actors are only allowed to hang upside down for about 90 seconds, while stunt performers can hang upside down for around three minutes. As a result, filming that pinata sequence was something of a pain because they would have to stop every 45-seconds to a minute, pull the actors down, let them re-orient themselves, reload, and then hang them back upside down again.