Better Call Saul is over. Sad news! It can also restart immediately by pressing play on season 1, episode 1. Great news! As you’re waiting for it to load, check out this video from yo chill bruh which envisions what a Pixar version of the Jimmy McGill Lawyering Hour would look like. Spoiler alert: characters with Pixar heads and shiny-wet giant cartoon eyes get shot.

This is an exquisite collection of moments from every season, combined to create some sort of uncanny valley inside the uncanny valley, where everything feels wrong and right simultaneously. Is there a God? This video definitely raises the question.

It also looks loads better than the Metaverse. Not hard to do, really. Although this is what I imagine getting a Memoji text from Giancarlo Esposito looks like.

The other impressive thing this video achieves is highlighting how fantastic Pixar animation is. There are moments where the entirety of the scene looks like it was animated, but it’s just the heads that have been replaced, which means Pixar movie backgrounds are maybe more photorealistic than we assume while watching them. That is, for the movies where there’s no blood splattering on the salmon pink shirt of a disgraced lawyer with a terrifyingly adorable baby head cropped onto his body.