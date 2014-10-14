‘Better Call Saul’ Might Upend What You Think You Know About ‘Breaking Bad’

When it was first announced, Breaking Bad showrunner Vince Gilligan said that he’d be directing the pilot for Better Call Saul and then, more or less, pass the reins to Peter Gould, who created the character of Saul Goodman, as showrunner of the spin-off series. Vince Gilligan’s role with Better Call Saul, however, seems to have evolved since that time. It’s hard to say exactly what that is, but from interviews we’ve heard from him, it sounds like he’s deeply involved, to the point that he’s maybe even co-showrunner (it’s not like he’s attached to a lot of other projects, either).

Truth is, Gilligan loves the Breaking Bad universe, and he probably doesn’t want to leave it. In fact, it appears that Breaking Bad itself will continue to play into Better Call Saul, so much so that we may need to rewatch parts of Breaking Bad to completely understand the spin-off. So says Steve Mosko, president of Sony Pictures Television.

For all the Breaking Bad fans there will be a lot of twists and turns. I won’t spill the beans too much, but it is going to force you to go back and check out things that happened in Breaking Bad to make sure you were clear about what you saw back then.

OH MY GOD. We’re finally going to understand why there was a pink teddy bear in that tree, aren’t we?

Anyway, this is exactly what television theorists like myself DO NOT NEED: Another excuse to find meaning where there is none. On the other hand, any excuse to re-watch Breaking Bad is a good excuse, and since Saul will be taking place before, after, and during Breaking Bad, we may end up reinterpreting scenes we thought we understood in Breaking Bad.

Source: Variety