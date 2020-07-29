Emmy nominations were the talk of Hollywood on Wednesday, and those lucky enough to be nominated had plenty to be thankful for. Bojack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg, for example, had the same thought as many people currently struggling to remember the date in what’s become the longest year on record.

Really feeling Raphael Bob-Waksberg's official reaction to getting an Emmy nod pic.twitter.com/AdkvpA6nW8 — Hillary Busis (@hillibusterr) July 28, 2020

But perhaps the best reaction came from Betty Gilpin, though. The Glow star was nominated for her third consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series on Tuesday, and continued a now-tradition of giving an extremely relatable reaction to the news. Gilpin called the nomination a “threat” to her quarantine diet and called for Breonna Taylor’s killers to be arrested among other things.

#Glow star Betty Gilpin reacts to her Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Emmy nomination: "I really can’t stress enough how much of a threat this nomination is to my current quarantine brand of pasta and sad." pic.twitter.com/7Yg467pIHz — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 28, 2020

“To the Television Academy — how dare you. I really can’t stress enough how much of a threat this nomination is to my current quarantine brand of pasta and sad,” Gilpin said in part. “In the Time Before, being born with a healthy protective emotional wall missing meant I got to channel that into pretend time in exchange for health insurance and claps.”

The statement went over very well online, now adding to a list of charming celebrations of humility and praise. Here’s what Gilpin said last year, via Entertainment Weekly.

“Having spent 32 years basing my personality on fear and sarcasm, the unbridled Shirley-Temple-on-crack joy I feel today is a massive inconvenience for me. I’m so grateful to the Television Academy for this honor, and to Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch for making dreams I didn’t even know I had come true. I am a humbled, teary mess, and also thank you Mom.”

And also according to Entertainment Weekly, here’s how she reacted in 2018.

“Greetings from a shock and denial paralysis on my living room floor. Thank you to the Television Academy for making me throw my phone across the room as if it was made of lava needles. I am so overwhelmed and grateful to be a part of a show where women are allowed to be their weirdest, loudest, bravest selves. I’ll probably self-sabotage in a bold and creative way before the ceremony, so I hope everyone has a lovely autumn. Thank you, thank you, thank you. What. Is. Happening.”

It seems that she’s getting better at this, even in what’s been a weird year for entertainment and good news.