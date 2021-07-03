GLOW‘s abrupt cancelation still stings for fans of the Netflix wrestling series and its stellar cast. The news that it would not see a fourth season was especially difficult given that production was already underway for the show when the coronavirus pandemic shut things down and made Netflix reevaluate its offerings.

If it’s any comfort, the show’s stars have taken the news just as hard as fans who loved the ladies wrestling program and its cast of characters. Almost immediately, thoughts of a reboot or revival made headlines. And though there’s been no traction in that sphere just yet, it’s important to know that now-former GLOW stars are still pitching concepts. Betty Gilpin included.

In an interview with IndieWire to promote her appearance in The Tomorrow War on Amazon Prime, Gilpin offered a hilarious path to actually getting more GLOW in our lives. She also, kind of, gave away what was actually in store for Debbie in the Season 4 that will never see the light of day.

“My pitch is that we do it in 20 years and we have a ‘Mare of Easttown’-esque season four, or ‘Golden Girls’-esque,” Gilpin said with a laugh. Some of season four was already shot before the show was officially shut down, and based on Gilpin’s description it set up some fascinating new directions for the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. So, what happened to her Debbie Eagan? “Can you spoil something that’s never going to come out? Will it come out?” she said. “I think that, without spoiling, Debbie continues on a career path maybe to a detriment, focuses on that, and suddenly wakes up and realizes her personal life is not what she wants it to be. Can you have it all? Probably not.”

The entire interview was just delightful, as the very funny Gilpin was self deprecating and charming as ever. At one point, she called herself “Windows 94 Jodie Comier,” which is an incredible turn of phrase. She’s also super busy, with multiple projects in the works and even a book on the way. And if you ever needed a confidence boost, well, she’s there to provide one of those as well.

“I think in every profession, you realize a lot of people are really comfortable with their mediocrity, so maybe I should try to find a way to be comfortable with mine because the world is ending,” she said. “We all have to press ‘send’ on our manifestos.”

Bless Betty Gilpin.

[via IndieWire]