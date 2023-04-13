Another ‘Big Bang Theory’ Spin-Off Is Headed To Max

Amid the big announcement that HBO Max is changing its name to Max and launching new versions of old properties, The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that The Big Bang Theory is getting another spin-off for the streaming service. At the end of the 12-year run of the wildly popular sitcom, Sheldon and Amy won Nobel Prizes, Leonard and Penny were pregnant, Howard and Bernadette were immersed fully into parenthood, and Raj got to meet Sarah Michelle Gellar, which is a lot like winning a Nobel Prize.

The show also launched the prequel spin-off Young Sheldon, which is currently in its 6th of 100 seasons.

Where a new spin-off might go is anyone’s guess. However, the original show ended after Jim Parsons chose to forego $50 million for two more seasons, and creator Chuck Lorre said he wouldn’t do the show unless the entire ensemble was in it. Thus, it’s a little tricky to see the spin-off featuring Leonard and Penny as parents unless everyone wants to come back as wacky neighbors. Or if the money is right. You never know where some creative inspiration might come from if the check is big enough.

Regardless, the bazingalistic legacy of the longest-running multicam comedy lives on with this announcement.

