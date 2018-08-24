‘The Big Bang Theory’ Could Have Continued Without Jim Parsons, But Someone Else Pulled The Plug

Jim Parsons was reportedly offered $50 million for two more seasons of The Big Bang Theory, the longest-running multi-cam sitcom in television history. After 250-plus episodes, though, he called co-creator and executive producer Chuck Lorre to tell him that he was done yelling “BAZINGA.” The show could have continued without Parsons, but according to Deadline, Lorre decided to pull the plug “unless all key auspices were coming back. Parsons is one of the series’ ‘big three,’ along with Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco. Lorre had publicly said he would not do the series without any of the original three leads.”

It was a typical morning for everyone working on The Big Bang Theory on Wednesday until the entire cast was summoned to co-creator/executive producer Chuck Lorre’s office after the table read with no advance notice and no agenda… I hear Lorre gave the floor to star Jim Parsons, who made a tearful announcement that he would not be continuing on the series beyond the upcoming 12th season. With the entire room still reeling from the shock, I hear Lorre revealed that the series too would end with Season 12. (Via)

On Thursday, Parsons, who worked three-and-a-half days per week during production (nice gig if you can get it), bid farewell to the cast and crew of The Big Bang Theory, and the show’s millions of viewers, in a lengthy Instagram note. “It is hard (nearly impossible, actually) to really accept that this is a picture of the first of the final 24 episodes we will shoot for The Big Bang Theory,” he wrote. “I feel very fortunate that we have another 23 episodes to shoot this season because I am hopeful that with each and every one, my level of REALLY accepting this fact will sink in.” He concluded with, “I will miss all of you and all of this more than I can say and more than I can know at this time.”

