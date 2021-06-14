It feels like just yesterday we heard that Big Mouth would spin off a very intriguing part of its fictional version of puberty on Netflix, but nearly two years later we are finally getting some casting news about Human Resources. What began as a cartoon about humans and hormone monsters has grown into a show where a variety of anthropomorphized beings influence the whims of young adults, and now the spin-off has some very impressive voices included in the cast.

Variety reported that Nick Kroll and Maya Rudolph will have roles in the show, and Randall Park, Aidy Bryant and Keke Palmer are among an impressive list of voices that will help bring Human Resources to life. The reveal came as part of the Annecy Animation Film Festival, which featured some video teasers of the series and lots of quotes from show creator Nick Kroll about just what Park will be doing: playing a rock named Pete. We also know now that the Shame Wizard, voiced by David Thewlis, will “feature heavily” in the new show:

They were also visited briefly by Park, who shared a first-look image of his character, a Logic Rock named Pete. “I’m very much a logic rock,” Park said when asked if he related to any of the monsters from the “Human Resources” world. “I felt like this part was written for me, was it? I’m very logical, organized, clean. Pete does everything by the book like me. He has rock hard abs…” he trailed off to laughter from the panel.

Two videos were shown as part of the presentation, the first taken from Season 5 of Big Mouth where we first see the Human Resources offices. The other was reportedly an HR-style welcome video that looked very much like what you’d expect from a corporation that controls human emotions. Kroll also gave some hints about what Park’s Logic Rock and others will be like, calling it a “joy” to further flesh out these concepts in a full-length series:

“You have these characters that represent a major force in the human condition,” Kroll explained of the major difference in creating the two shows. “The challenge has been that these characters don’t only function according to the one thing they do professionally. The Logic Rock is filled with a lot of emotion and love and that defies his nature. Building out the characters in that complex way has been a joy.”

Any animated show that has Maya Rudolph doing voice work is worth watching, and given the popularity of Big Mouth on Netflix this seems like a sure thing. But it certainly seems like things are heading in a very interesting direction here.

[via Variety]