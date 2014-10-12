Bill Hader Wasn’t The Only Former ‘SNL’ Star To Return During The Monologue

Wow, I can’t believe SNL got THE Harvey Fierstein.
Oh yeah, and Bill Hader’s back! So is his The Skeleton Twins co-star Kristen Wiig, which might be a bigger deal if she hadn’t already returned to host last season. At least she kills at the sax.
It was Harvey Fierstein’s best work since Independence Day
DAVID!
He just wants to be loved. Is that so wrong?
he got fucking stupid fat…
You’re wrong, but continue.
No, no, he’s right
I thought this was the best episode I’ve seen since Louis CK’s. Hader absolutely KILLED it, and other than that stupid SoCal one (fuck you, Kyle Mooney), and the stupid monologue, there wasn’t a stinker in the bunch.
Didn’t see the cold open, though…
He’s right. LET HIM FINISH!
When McKinnon’s Jane Lynch said to Wiig’s Kathie Lee “You have said literally nothing!”, I squealed with delight at the meta-diss that I internally perceived it to be (even though it probably wasn’t). McKinnon last season was funnier than Wiig’s entire career on that show.
He’s absolutely right. She’s just irritating and awkward. That doesn’t get you to funny.