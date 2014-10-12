Bill Hader Wasn’t The Only Former ‘SNL’ Star To Return During The Monologue

#Kristen Wiig #Bill Hader #SNL
Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.11.14 9 Comments

Wow, I can’t believe SNL got THE Harvey Fierstein.

Oh yeah, and Bill Hader’s back! So is his The Skeleton Twins co-star Kristen Wiig, which might be a bigger deal if she hadn’t already returned to host last season. At least she kills at the sax.

https://dailymotion.com/video/x27rj87

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kristen Wiig#Bill Hader#SNL
TAGSBILL HADERKristen WiigSNL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP