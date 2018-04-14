Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Bill Maher is in The Simpsons corner when it comes to the controversy over Apu and Hari Kondabolu’s documentary on the character. The Real Time host addressed the topic during his “New Rules” segment on Friday, wrapping it into a discussion about Molly Ringwald’s recent look back at The Breakfast Club and the re-examination of the jokes on shows like Friends. For Maher, he feels that younger generations need to cool it if the older media they happen upon isn’t as “woke” as they would like it:

“Stop being surprised every time you watch an old movie or TV show and find some of the ideas in it are – old”

With this, Maher shares a few of his insights on the specific examples. He calls out Ringwald’s criticism of The Breakfast Club and John Hughes’ other films, saying the films were “teen comedies, not snuff films.” But his take on The Simpsons might be a little worse, defending the stereotype and seemingly calling out Kondabolu without naming him according to Deadline.

“If you spend your time combing through old TV shows to identify stuff that by today’s standards looks bad, you’re not ‘woke’, you’re just a douchebag.”

Maher’s criticism does seem to miss the point, where the controversy seems less about condemning the older works and more about learning from the past to avoid the same mistakes.