Billy Eichner Played 'Celebrity Child Or Kentucky Derby Winner' With David Letterman Last Night

News & Culture Writer
09.12.14 7 Comments

Billy Eichner finally fulfilled Joan Rivers’ vision by appearing on The Late Show last night, and also brought out David Letterman’s masochistic side. Dave immediately asked Eichner: “Let’s play a game and you scream at me and stuff.” No, really, David Letterman really likes being screamed at. Even after the time was up he insisted that the game continue, and then after the game had completely run its course he asked for more games because he “just likes being yelled at.” David Letterman has been doing this for a long ass time now, and sh*t if I’ve ever seen him get so excited about anything. Well done, Eichner.

