Marvel Studios

Ever since Black Mirror‘s interactive special Bandersnatch premiered in late December on Netflix, it’s practically all fans of the popular Netflix series can talk about. But we shouldn’t forget that Charlie Booker and company are still hard at work on season five. (Which, by the way, was pushed back significantly thanks to just how tedious it was for them to create Bandersnatch.) Hence a new report from Deadline indicated that Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II had been cast in the anthology series.

According to Deadline, Mackie (Avengers: Infinity War) and Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman) will feature in Black Mirror season five. Aside from their casting, however, little else is known. Since the show is an anthology series, we can assume that the two actors won’t be appearing in more than one episode, but we can’t assume that they’ll be starring in the same entry. All we know for sure is that, whatever happens, audiences will most likely be scared sh*tless by the pair’s work on the show.

Meanwhile, Mackie is hard at work on the second season of Netflix’s Altered Carbon and may or may not be appearing in Avengers: Endgame. Abdul-Mateen II, on the other hand, is on the rise following his role as the Aquaman villain Black Manta. Chief among his next projects (potentially) is the titular role in the Jordan Peele-produced horror revival Candyman.

(Via Deadline)