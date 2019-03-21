An Avenger And An ‘Aquaman’ Star Have Been Cast In ‘Black Mirror’ Season 5

03.21.19 1 hour ago

Marvel Studios

Ever since Black Mirror‘s interactive special Bandersnatch premiered in late December on Netflix, it’s practically all fans of the popular Netflix series can talk about. But we shouldn’t forget that Charlie Booker and company are still hard at work on season five. (Which, by the way, was pushed back significantly thanks to just how tedious it was for them to create Bandersnatch.) Hence a new report from Deadline indicated that Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II had been cast in the anthology series.

According to Deadline, Mackie (Avengers: Infinity War) and Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman) will feature in Black Mirror season five. Aside from their casting, however, little else is known. Since the show is an anthology series, we can assume that the two actors won’t be appearing in more than one episode, but we can’t assume that they’ll be starring in the same entry. All we know for sure is that, whatever happens, audiences will most likely be scared sh*tless by the pair’s work on the show.

Meanwhile, Mackie is hard at work on the second season of Netflix’s Altered Carbon and may or may not be appearing in Avengers: Endgame. Abdul-Mateen II, on the other hand, is on the rise following his role as the Aquaman villain Black Manta. Chief among his next projects (potentially) is the titular role in the Jordan Peele-produced horror revival Candyman.

(Via Deadline)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black Mirror#Casting News#Netflix
TAGSANTHONY MACKIEblack mirrorcasting newsNETFLIXYahya Abdul-Mateen II

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP