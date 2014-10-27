‘Boardwalk Empire’ Series Finale Discussion: ‘Eldorado’

Cut to black. While The Sopranos went with the ambiguous ending, Boardwalk Empire left with a definitive message: money and revenge and power, they rot the soul. Nucky lost his the day he gave Gillian to the Commodore, and it came back to kill him decades later in the form of Tommy Darmody, a boy who Richard tried so hard to keep pure. But Tommy was consumed by what Nucky did to his grandma, his father. Nucky wanted to leave, to travel to the future, where exotic women sing “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” on blinking boxes, but he couldn’t, not when his past caught up to his present. Tommy’s final bullet even goes through Nucky in the same place where Jimmy was shot in season two.
(The “future” scene felt like it was from a different show, or maybe a David Lynch movie, but it worked as a meta commentary on how people are temporary, but TV is forever.)
Did Nucky deserve to make it through the show alive? No, probably not, and even he seemed to realize he wasn’t beginning a new life, he was ending an old one. Plus, if he hadn’t been shot, he was about to be arrested by a pair of IRS agents. His goodbye to his brother (again mistaking compensation for compassion), his last dance with Margaret (a tender moment that ends when there’s business to be done), his trip to see Gillian, reminiscent of when Tony Soprano visited Uncle Junior, a once-proud man decaying, in the hospital — Nucky’s beyond the surf line and pretty sure he’s not coming back.
The big difference between the two scenes is that it’s not Tony’s fault Junior’s there, at least not directly. But Gillian, who’s robbed of an organ the way Junior was stripped of his dignity? That’s on Nucky. Maybe he was never the most interesting character, and he certainly wasn’t the most charismatic, but what’s interesting abut the honorable Enoch Thompson, especially in “Eldorado,” was that he didn’t expect redemption. He hated himself too much to hope for forgiveness; he never felt like anything more than the son of a drunk who lived and died on the boardwalk when he could have been so much more.
At least his suits looked good. Let’s go through some of the other characters in this episode.
Since they were still legally married does this mean that Margaret will inherit the two million dollars?
A man like Nucky would have certainly had a will, and assuming she was the top beneficiary, yes? I wondered this myself, so I would like to hope she would have gotten the money.
I haven’t seen anyone mention that Tommy Darmody (as well as Jimmy) wouldn’t even had lived (or had A Chance to take responsibility for their own lives) if Nucky hadn’t brought Gillian to the Commodore.
The flashbacks were a let down until we got to older Nucky. Overall, I think the finale did a great job of finishing Nucky’s story. Another 2 episodes would’ve been great but glad for what we got.
Man, I’ve starting binge watching from the beginning again, and Gillian dropped a pretty amazing line on Tommy in the second or third episode.
paraphrased…”You’re gonna break a lot of hearts some day!”
The Tommy Darmody thing was terrible. One it completely rendered Harrow’s arc meaningless. Two it didn’t make any GD sense. The kid was raised by loving, well-adjusted people and when last he had a chance to see Gillian, he did not want to have shit to do with her. He had zero knowledge of the fact that Nucky murdered his father. To me it feels like someone thought it would be a *great idea* that Tommy Darmody could come back and kill Nucky then they got there plot holes be damned.
Also agree that it seems very unrealistic for Tommy to appear and take vengeance.
Most every character had moral shortcomings. May have worked better to have had Nucky take Tommy under his wing and leave Atlantic City together, hopefully for a better future for the kid.
Yea, definitely agree about Tommy.
Yup, in real life Enoch Johnson lives, relatively unscathed by his alleged criminal ties.
I have faithfully watched this show since episode 1. I love the show but felt Margaret was one of the worst characters in TV history. Season 2 and 3 could have gone down as two of the best seasons in TV history of it wasn’t for Margaret being involved in the storyline. The show had amazing characters Jimmy, Richard and Chalky were great characters. I just felt their was always something holding this show back from its full potential
I enjoyed the series finale and will miss the show
This show was excellent and I enjoyed every season. There was no way the aborted final season could live up the the previous ones though. Boardwalk was at its best when it focused on the excellent characters it created and re-imagined.
I enjoyed this show simply because of what happened in each episode. I never cared about a conclusion, mostly because the show wasn’t structured that way. In Breaking Bad, you knew there was going to be a final showdown, but Boardwalk continued to expand until, for whatever reason its run was cut short. That created some serious dissonance and I guess the best thing I can say about this season was that they did as good a job as could be done with that dramatic shift in tone and structure.
Excellent points. I agree that the previous seasons worked much better, building characters, relationships, storylines and situations. A series “conclusion”, tying the end in with the beginning, was unnecccessary.
I especially missed the interactions between the primary personalities this season. They were spread too far apart, seperaye stories, too diluted.
I have been watching the series since the first episode was aired. I really loved the Nucky character and was sad to see it all end last night. I felt like all of the props and special effects for the era where amazing!! The only reason I had HBO was to see Boardwalk Empire. I hope they come back with True Detective. I really enjoy anything regarding that time period and Murder Inc. Really sad to see all of the characters go..Richard Harrow for sure
It was a nice subdued finale. It was fitting of a show that was at it’s very best like a chess game which never let down in the finale.
I’ve been watching Boardwalk since the very first episode and never felt let down or cheated by it. Cheers to one of my favorite shows of all time. Though, we needed more boxing midgets.
The Suave Idiot is sad that Remus was not in the final season.
Decent novel based in fact about Lansky and Luciano’s invovlement with the US military’s invasion fo Sicily durint Wolrd War II.Lansky did in fact try to enlist-http://www.amazon.com/Devil-Himself-Novel-Eric-Dezenhall/dp/0312668821
Al Capone’s son-
“Albert Francis Capone (December 4, 1918 – 2004) (also known as Sonny) was the son of Al Capone.
Albert Francis was born in Chicago in December 4, 1918 to parents Al Capone and Mae Coughlin.
Albert Francis was born with congenital syphilis, which his father, Al Capone, had contracted many years before. At the age of seven Albert developed a serious mastoid infection. Risky brain surgery was required. The boy survived, but was left partially deaf. On the boy’s 10th birthday, the Capones threw a party for him, inviting 50 of his Catholic school friends. Al, not wanting to offend the already watchful authorities, stipulated that the children must bring signed parental permission slips. Though it may certainly have been curiosity about their infamous neighbor that motivated them, few refused the invitation to this or other Capone gatherings.
Sonny married Diana Ruth Casey in 1941. Together they had four children, all girls.
In contrast to his father, Albert led a lawful life, with the exception of a misdemeanor shoplifting conviction in 1965. He received a two year probation sentence. The following year, 1966, Albert changed his name to Albert Francis Brown. Brown had been a frequently used alias of his father.
Albert Francis died in 2004 in Florida.
Mary (Mae) Coughlin Capone (also known as Josephine) was the wife of Al Capone.
Mae Coughlin was born on April 11, 1897 in New York City to Irish parents Michael Coughlin and Bridget Gorman. She had four sisters and two brothers. Mae Capone was raised in the Carol Gardens section of Brooklyn, NY.
She was two years older than her husband, and they did not marry until after she gave birth to their son, Albert Francis Capone (“Sonny Capone”). After she was married to Al Capone, she lived in Amityville, Long Island also known for its illegal moonshine trade.
She died at 3:35 am on April 16, 1986 at the Hollywood Hills retirement home in Hollywood, Florida.”
Meyet lansky’s son Paul went to West Point, and was also friends with football wrtier Paul Zimmerman.
The Darmody story came full circle but it didn’t make the best of sense. It got pretty dusty in here when Nucky gave Eli the brush and razor. Their relationship was strenuous but it was true brotherly love there. Gillian took too much time during the series, if they cut it to just the last two episodes (with the letter flashback scene being her first and the visit her last) and would’ve like it more.
Capone and Luciano were fantastic each and every time they were on screen. Doubtful they’ll receive Emmy or Golden Globe nods but their performances shouldn’t be ignored.
Narcisse was talking that bible bullshit and got capped, I laughed my ass off! I was satisfied with his demise.
The real question now is, how do you rank the seasons? It’s been awhile since I’ve seen season 1 and 2, everything season after is pretty vivid for me. I think I’d put this season near the bottom but that’s not neglecting how great the series. But I’d probably go 4 > 3 > 2 > 5 > 1.
My main complaint about the series as a whole is not just that Nucky was not the most interesting character, but that they took a very exciting actor (see Buscemi in a bunch of things he made before B.E.) and dulled him down. I was always partial to Rothstein, Lansky, Luciano, Capone–and of course Richard and Darmody. Love Michael K. Williams from The Wire, but I think there were more interesting gangsters from that era in Harlem that they could have used as the basis for Chalky.
Overall, though, big fan of the series, and I actually liked the finale a lot. Though they had told us about Nucky’s “original sin” before, seeing it was pretty effective.
@Alcoholics Gratuitous – Well, would he tell him, “I sent her to the Commodore myself so I could move up in the world!”? That’s doubtful.
What got me was that earlier in the series, Nucky told Jimmy that the Commodore picked his mother off of a chorus line while he was blind stinking drunk. Must have been a lie or an oversight by the writers.
What happened to Willie?
Willie went back to the Land of Extraneous Boardwalk Empire Characters.
Based on that scene from his kidnapping, seems like Willie would have kicked ass at Gangster Jeopardy!
Actually, that’s a damn good point. My DVR’s Info for the episode said that Willie told his bosses everything he knew about organized crime, and that never aired. Odd.
I guess I’m in the minority, but I liked it.
The flashbacks worked for me, largely because of the amazing likeness of the actors but also because it actually brought this whole story full circle. The Tommy Darmody thing may have been a little cute, but I liked Nucky getting gunned down over the original sin than in some gangland slaying or, worse, getting away with it all. The Capone line was artfully done, and I liked the farewell with Eli too.
Go read that Terence Winter interview. Good stuff.
@Otto Man fully with you. Nucky getting shot because of what brought him to the original deal with the devil made his death that much more beautiful. He had survived all of the other issues between then and now because he was willing to sacrifice the good his wife said was there for sake of his quarter, and having that be the end of him made it, in my eyes, beautiful, in a sad, “sucks for you” kind of way.
I liked the ending of the season a hell of a lot more than I liked the season. It seemed out of control at points, like they had no idea how to bring everything together, but they stuck the landing and gave us a very strong finale, something to be proud of creating.
This is one of my top 5 favorite shows of all time, probably top 3. Although unlike The Wire or BB, it’s not a show that I’d suggest to everyone I met that they absolutely have to watch. It’s not for everyone, but I feel like it was for me. Great show and sad to see it go. Excited to rewatch it again in a few years though, think it will hold up for a long time.
But what happened to the girl from Baltimore who gave the guy the handjob in the car in season one? I need closure.
What a slipshod, shitty way to wrap up what was a great character driven series. There were some great performances and backstories that were completely wasted by this mess of a final season. I regret even bothering with this season. Should have just stopped last season. I should have known with the 7 year jump it was going to be shit.
Can we do some sort of crowdsourcing, kickstarter campaign to get an Al Capone series with Graham leading it? Damn if he didn’t kill it as Capone. I’d watch the hell out of a show about Capone especially with a nuanced performance he was able to pull off. You knew what a monster he was but it was still touching to see him with his deaf son. It’s just sickening to see a performance like that wasted.
It was a very safe season with a very safe ending.
My ideal final scene: 1962 – Manhattan Apartment – Nucky, old and alone, sits watching television. On his lap is a newspaper with the enormous headline “MAFIA KINGPIN CHARLES “LUCKY” LUCIANO DEAD AT 64″ while on the tv JFK and RFK parade through streets together with thousands cheering them on. Nucky takes a sip of whiskey. Cut to dark.
Joe as Tommy was, frankly, bullshit. When Julia and her father took Tommy away from Gillian, he was what? 5? Maybe 6? So how could he be 18 or 19 seven years later? And how did he even remember GILLIAN, much less Nucky? He didn’t even have Richard’s memories to tap into.
This was a great show, but it seemed like they just went “Ah, fuck it,” for the ending. I expected better.
OK- So Tommy’s probably going to The Chair now. Those men that grabbed him? Feds following Nucky? Sad.
Remember Richard “One Man Army” Harrow’s rescue mission at the mansion? Bad ass.
He revenged his fathers death. Most boys would want to know about how their fathers died. What is so hard to believe about that? Yes it all happened off screen and it is a stretch, but it’s not that big of a stretch.
But as someone mentioned, it is sad because it means that Richard failed :(
@WhereWallaceAtString I was assuming Tommy had tracked down Gillian in the nuthouse, and possibly visited her regularly… but then nothing at all backed up those assumptions, so hell if I know.
Totally what I was thinking. Age doesn’t work out, and ok, sure maybe you say f it, it makes for a nice ending…how do you get around the fact that he didn’t even remember his memaw when she showed up at the school and tried to take him home? So how all of a sudden do you say “When memaw would talk about you, I couldn’t tell if blah blah blah”…he was referencing hearing her story first hand.
I mean I know he had to die, esp with the flashbacks, he died the moment he gave up Gillian, but I dunno, the Tommy thing. I like that he thought he was going to slip quietly into the night, with the 2mil + and then he dies.
This was my problem with the whole thing. Regardless of the aging thing, I just was having a very hard time believing that Tommy would have been told enough by Gillian at such a young to build any kind of lasting hatred of Nucky. Gillian may have been deranged, but she wasn’t exposing Tommy to her bitter, dark past. If anything was said, it was most likely cryptic. Plus it isn’t likely that Tommy would remember it anyway.
Yet here we are, with Tommy being the one to gun down Nucky. I felt like the writers were trying to be too clever, honestly.
They told you how old Tommy was in Season 2 if I remember correctly. They were all at Jimmy’s house and he was going to take him shooting. I can’t remember what was said though. Also, didn’t Jimmy get his girlfriend pregnant before the war? That would put the kid around 17-20.
Man did I love it. Nucky had a chance to redeem himself by saving gillian but he didn’t and damned his soul in the process. What sad character.
Nucky may have been incapable of getting Gillian released. His power and influence were diminished and even at his strongest he may not have been able to negotiate that outcome. Regardless, it was too late to save Gillian as she’d already been subjected to doctors experiments which apparently also stole her drive and determination to escape the hospital. Watch her last scene in Friendless Child – a shadow of someone catches her as she failed to get to the door before it closed. Look at her in the last scene with Nucky – her mind is gone. Even if he could have tried ( and we don’t know that he didn’t try) to have her released she would have needed constant monitoring and care – it was too late to save her from that institutions harm and much to late to save her from the path her life took. At least Nucky was generous enough to establish a trust fund. Yes too little too late, but he too knew there could be no forgiveness or redemption. At best all he could do was to try to do a few good things and avoid harming others going forth.
Again, taking Tommy away from Atlantic City and trying to lead him to live a positive productive and peaceful life would have been the best and only thing Nucky could have done in an attempt to atone for his sins.
That was the best part right there. Nucky built his entire life/fortune/power with that first step of turning Gillian over to the Commodore. I believe all the flashbacks were there just to eventually show this.
In the end Nuck had a chance to at least try and redeem himself with Gillian and instead, he sort of blamed her for his position. Classic dick move.
After that scene I knew he was going to die. Great end to a great show, no matter what everyone else says!
I thought for a while that Nucky was going to end the series as a dead man, but I figured it would be because he was taken out by Luciano and Lansky cementing their power and not the way it ultimately happened.
The flashbacks were grating at first, but I got on board with them when it became apparent that the writers decided to wrap up the series by bringing the focus squarely back to Nucky and finishing off his story. But I thought that it would be the story of Nucky and Atlantic City; instead, it turned out to be the story of Nucky and the Darmody family. On balance, showing how Nucky’s (and Gillian’s) life was ruined the day he brought Gillian to The Commodore was a fine way to end Nucky’s story, but something about it felt unsatisfying. I guess, even though it was plainly heinous and brought up in prior interactions between Nucky and Gillian, I never gave that much import to Nucky giving Gillian to The Commodore as part of the overall plot, especially after she herself became tangential to the main story the last 2 seasons. So for it all to come back to that, and Tommy Darmody (who apparently aged in dog years — no way that kid was more than 5 or 6 when he left Atlantic City with Julia, so I don’t buy that he could be anywhere near as old as he was shown to be in the final season), well… it rang kind of hollow. Might be weird to feel that way after what was an awesome ride for 5 seasons with a complete ending, but some 12 hours later it’s still the first reaction I have when I think of the finale. I think it would have been more fulfilling if the show ended with Nucky living out his days withering away in obscurity in Manhattan, a forgotten man in Atlantic City, drifting in a comfortable lifestyle with no legacy. That would have hammered home the point Winter mentioned in his interview with Sepinwall too, about how Nucky Johnson was a forgotten man in Atlantic City not even 50 years after his death. I don’t know, maybe on a subsequent re-viewing of the series I’ll feel differently.
I agree that Nucky going off to live in obscurity would have made more sense. And we did clearly see a man conscious of , burdened by and regretful of his guilt and decisions. He didn’t live a life he wanted. That’s punishment perhaps even greater than death
Capone didn’t die in prison from dirty dick? All those guys lived a LOT longer than I had imagined in my mind (even Bugsy made it to his 40’s). Most dying of natural causes, no less. Interesting.
Anyway, everything came full circle and I think the show can be summed up as a whole with one of Jimmy’s final quotes from Season 2: “I died in the trenches. Years back. I thought you knew that.”
Just replace “I” with “Boardwalk Empire” and “the trenches” with “season 2”.
If that’s what you think, then this show went WAY the f–k over you head.
I’m glad they wrapped it up as they did & didn’t draw out the ending for 90 minutes or two hours. They served us up small, tasty meal & left me both wanting more & satisfied for the way it all turned out.
Since everybody is talking about the Darmody Initiative, I’ll add that I enjoyed the tie-in. Nucky has ruled AC for so many decades & ruined so many lives in the process & expanded the illegal alcohol biz to several states & even used Cuba to help. But in the end, it came down to his very first “crime against humanity” & the family who was poisoned through three generations by his decision to trash his soul.
What could have happened if he had caught that coin?
Re: Luciano and Hot Springs Arkansas, there were various health spas and vacation resorts in the Ozarks and parts of the Mid-West that were very popular destinations in the first half of the 20th century. Gangsters liked to use them as meeting places because they were relative close to mid-western cities, but remote enough that they thought they could avoid scrutiny. Similar places are featured in Billy Bathgate and Public Enemies.
Damn, Crime Bluff beat me to it. Really wish we could delete comments.
I don’t even care for implied Buscemi nudity. Not cool!
Hot Springs was a playground for those guys back in the day with tons of gambling, prostitution and the natural hot spring spas and hotels. It was their Vegas of the south, some of the hotels even had secret tunnel escape routes to boats on the river if the cops ever showed up. I know Capone, Luciano, Seigel and even Nucky Johnson spent a lot of time there on vacation, would have been nice to see a scene or two about it but oh well. Enjoyed the series even if it slowed down a bit toward the end, wrapped up nicely. Although the Tommy thing was a bit out of nowhere and I was left answering my wife’s questions about why he hated Nucky so much, seeing as how we haven’t heard about Tommy since the end of last season.
I live not too far from there, did the gangsters museum tour which was pretty cool.
You can actually tour a historic spa there. We went through it a few years ago, and it’s interesting in a living museum kind of way.
Beyond the Tommy thing feeling very contrived and too “neat”, the worst part about that storyline is that it means Richard was ultimately unsuccessful is protecting Tommy.
Maybe I would have liked the ending better if I hadn’t already read all the speculation about that kid being Tommy. It was my initial reaction after they seemed to spend too much time on the character, but I quickly wrote it off because he couldn’t have been more than 15 and this kid looked much older.
Narcisse’s death was not nearly as satisfying as it should have been, it just felt like an excuse to kill another character off rather than provide any type of closure. Would have made more sense if we didn’t see him again after his last confrontation with Chalky.
I am, of course, nitpicking about a fantastic show that ultimately ended in a mostly satisfying way. I still think the final season should have been at least 10 episodes, considering all the flashbacks (which as Josh pointed out, were necessary to drive home the emotional impact of the ending).
“Would have made more sense if we didn’t see him again after his last confrontation with Chalky.”
No, it made perfect sense that Luciano would kill him, he was a growing threat, and didn’t fit into Lucky’s grand scheme of things. Sure, it was a pretty quick death scene, but I’d say it was about the correct amount of time to spend on a somewhat unimportant side character (unimportant in season 5, I mean), just to let you know what happened to every character.
That’s typically how most people died from the mafia anyway, by getting shot on some sidewalk as they walked out of somewhere. Were you hoping he got kidnapped and tortured or something?
Couldn’t have said it better about Narcisse. He was the only one I really wanted to see killed, and it was so unsatisfying. Guess I wanted someone he had screwed over to do it, like Daughter or Chalky’s kids or something.