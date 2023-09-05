Last week, former The Price is Right host Bob Barker died at 99 years old. A cause of death wasn’t revealed at the time, but it has now been confirmed that he passed away as a result of Alzheimer’s disease. TMZ reports that while “it’s unclear exactly how long Bob battled the disease,” his doctors say “his death came ‘years’ after his Alzheimer’s began.”

Following Barker’s death, his former publicist Roger Neal called him “the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived,” while his long-time girlfriend Nancy Burnet said in a statement, “I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker, and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally. We were great friends over these 40 yrs. He will be missed.” Drew Carey, who replaced Barker as the host of The Price is Right in 2007 (which seems impossible), also paid his respects.

“Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker,” he wrote on Twitter. “We love you.” We also love the greatest sports movie cameo ever.

