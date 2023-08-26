Bob Barker, the longtime daytime game show host who lorded over The Price is Right and Truth or Consequences, has died, as per Variety. He made it to 99.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us,” said Barker’s publicist Roger Neal in a statement.

Barker hosted multiple shows over his decades-long career, but he was most famous for the 35 years he spent on The Price is Right, the late morning game show where cash-minded contestants duked it out for prizes. For years he was cited in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most consecutive game show appearances before he was unseated by another legend of the field, Alex Trebek.

The Price is Right wasn’t Barker’s only big show. From 1950 to 1956, he had his own show, The Bob Barker Show. After that he hosted Truth or Consequences from 1956 through 1975. He took over The Price is Right in 1972.

With his euphonious baritone, Barker was an unfailingly charming and convivial host, never losing his cool. (Although there was that time he almost did.)

Given his long stint on arguably the most popular daytime game show, tributes inevitably poured in. Many people remembered watching The Price is Right as kids on sick days or during the summer.

This guy basically raised an entire generation of Americans on sick days and summer vacation. RIP legend. https://t.co/5AjiREZ9Wf — Roger (6'5") (@iamtherog) August 26, 2023

Rip to a legend. Got me thru so many real and fake school sick days. https://t.co/jxNTf559p5 — Tony X (@soIoucity) August 26, 2023

My childhood 😭 You can make legitimate criticism about how he treated his staff, but this was THE snow day/summer vacation ritual for me and millions of other kids. https://t.co/fYV2tpCrEL — Jess Matthews 🏳️‍⚧️ (@HulkieD) August 26, 2023

Bob Barker is my earliest memory. I have a small but vivid memory being in a playpen in the office my dad worked and seeing Barker on a tiny tv. Bob was essentially my babysitter for that mid-morning on the 3 channel rabbit ears setup. RIP https://t.co/jCOykTXvJP — Matthew Burroughs (@MJBurroughs) August 26, 2023

Many noted that Barker made it to 99, which seemed apropos given that not going over 100 was a key game on The Price is Right.

He got close to 100 without going over. Good for him. https://t.co/Ue1zYtw8Rx — TheHistoryOfTheAmericans (@TheHistoryOfTh2) August 26, 2023

Ok but him dying at 99 and not going over 100 is honestly a level of dedication to the brand that is unprecedented….what an icon…. https://t.co/yPrTfPk8Ux — courtney 🐝 (@merricats) August 26, 2023

closest to a dollar without going over https://t.co/jBmaBLZJFR — joanna (@JoannaMang) August 26, 2023

Bob Barker, dead at 99. That’s closest to 💯 without going over. https://t.co/Aew0un1tNz — Kris Wernowsky (@kriswernowsky) August 26, 2023

closest without going over 🥲 https://t.co/2ADKooN4yJ — doomer (@uncledoomer) August 26, 2023

He died in the most PiR way possible: closest to 100 without going over. https://t.co/SP1G9Dtmgx — Xanny Banany (@AlexandriaSweet) August 26, 2023

I cannot believe Bob Barker lived as close to 100 as possible without going over. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) August 26, 2023

Others remembered him for his delightful cameo in Happy Gilmore, in which he dukes it out with Adam Sandler.

Television icon also a legend for his appearance in Happy Gilmore. RIP https://t.co/Bcp0HR0GrI pic.twitter.com/K1HS5fK9fk — Silky MF'N Johnson (@NowBackTooMe) August 26, 2023

To this day one of my favorite movie scenes is the fight scene between Bob Parker & Happy Gilmore. The price is wrong, Bobby! Rest in peace you legend. https://t.co/mmYR7BQe5h pic.twitter.com/1axYW4mNg8 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 26, 2023

I could watch this scene in Happy Gilmore a million times over. Brilliant and hilarious. #RIP to Bob Barker https://t.co/pWaFHwfBHt pic.twitter.com/MuEYtcy0DF — Kristin Raworth (@KristinRaworth) August 26, 2023

Some honored his tireless pet advocacy.

Remember- help control the pet population, have your pets spayed and neutered https://t.co/K82Le62Wpd — Amy Tony Bobulinski (@GnarlyWhitehur1) August 26, 2023

Spay and neuter your pets https://t.co/6JX0SBGPlF — chris "@movingsideways.bsky.social" hauselt (@movingsideways) August 26, 2023

Others simply paid tribute to a legend.

RIP to the best game show host of all time. In his memory, I’ll climb a mountain, putt from 7 feet out, and guess the price of a can of beans. https://t.co/fYxxIYMTxR — STEVE! (@NotDrDeath) August 26, 2023

I grew up watching Bob Barker. In undergrad, there was a group of us who would meet in the green room of the theater every day to watch The Price is Right. And let us never forget his iconic performance in Happy Gilmore. Rest easy sir, and thank you for the memories. ❤️ https://t.co/IABbg8ixSj — 𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐡 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 (@ActorJoshPrice) August 26, 2023

A staple of television for 50 years. The smoothest broadcaster in the field of game shows. The man who took care of America's kids when they stayed home from school. Bob Barker, host of Truth or Consequences and The Price Is Right, has passed at age 99. pic.twitter.com/pNLfaQVHIv — Chad Mosher (@ChadMosher) August 26, 2023

Bob Barker was a staple of so many childhoods. A game show host icon. He gave us one of the greatest fight scenes in movie history. He was a legend and will remain one forever. Thanks for all the memories Bob. Rest easy. pic.twitter.com/y28qFaIjjl — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) August 26, 2023

(Via Variety)