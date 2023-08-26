bob barker
People Are Mourning The Passing Of ‘The Price Is Right’ And ‘Truth Or Consequences’ Host Bob Barker

Bob Barker, the longtime daytime game show host who lorded over The Price is Right and Truth or Consequences, has died, as per Variety. He made it to 99.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us,” said Barker’s publicist Roger Neal in a statement.

Barker hosted multiple shows over his decades-long career, but he was most famous for the 35 years he spent on The Price is Right, the late morning game show where cash-minded contestants duked it out for prizes. For years he was cited in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most consecutive game show appearances before he was unseated by another legend of the field, Alex Trebek.

The Price is Right wasn’t Barker’s only big show. From 1950 to 1956, he had his own show, The Bob Barker Show. After that he hosted Truth or Consequences from 1956 through 1975. He took over The Price is Right in 1972.

With his euphonious baritone, Barker was an unfailingly charming and convivial host, never losing his cool. (Although there was that time he almost did.)

Given his long stint on arguably the most popular daytime game show, tributes inevitably poured in. Many people remembered watching The Price is Right as kids on sick days or during the summer.

Many noted that Barker made it to 99, which seemed apropos given that not going over 100 was a key game on The Price is Right.

Others remembered him for his delightful cameo in Happy Gilmore, in which he dukes it out with Adam Sandler.

Some honored his tireless pet advocacy.

Others simply paid tribute to a legend.

(Via Variety)

