Bob Benson Returned To ‘Mad Men’ And We Made The GIF Everyone Was Thinking

Bob Benson is back! But it did not go so well. Spoilers ahead.
A lot more words were said but this pretty much sums up Bob’s marriage proposal to Joan…
At least Peggy was delighted about the whole thing.
Bob Benson Returned To ‘Mad Men’ With A Proposal And We Made The GIF Everyone Was Thinking
Internet: Won.
Great job, Chet.
Excellent job.
Also, stellar episode. Can’t believe next week is the end for eleven months. Fuck AMC.
Seriously, what the fuck?
I get that they want to double-dip for an Emmy 2015 curtain call. That could easily be achieved by airing the final seven in the fall. But since their programming department has failed to develop jack shit to replace MM, they’re dragging it out instead. And these episodes will be finished, sitting there in the vault for nearly an entire year before they air.
AMC blows.
But at least we have Walking Dead…
Hahaha kidding, AMC better hurry up with the follow up to Mad Men. I’m expecting the spinoff will be about Ginsberg. Or at least hoping. Either that or Stan. Or Sal. I miss Sal. someone tell bob to get Sal.
Gif of don and Peggy dancing please
Apparently that is what happens when you demand a return of Bob Benson. Look out fellas, we’ve got a Crazy One.
Halt and Catch Fire isn’t based on any other country’s show is it? Because AMC doesn’t have a great track record with those.
No.
Bonus points for it starring Lee Pace.
And co-starring Leonid Brezhnev’s Eyebrows.
A+ work, Chet.
That majestic plaid coat is the new fish shorts.