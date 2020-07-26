Bob’s Burgers apparently hasn’t had to slow down production of its latest season despite the rest of the entertainment world struggling through COVID-19, but at least one episode in Season 11 will have some pretty overt comparisons to the pandemic still raging worldwide.

The show held a Comic-Con At Home panel on Friday and detailed the development of its next season, which will premiere on September 27. As Deadline reported Saturday, the show will have a pandemic-related episode but it will have nothing to do with COVID-19. Producer Nora Smith shared details about the script she wrote well before the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality in the United States, which is probably why the Bob’s Burgers pandemic episode will deal with a very different subject.

The episode, aptly titled Worms of In-Rear-ment, “is about a pinworm epidemic,” Smith shared. “Two people in my life have gotten pinworms in there butts, very close to me. It just seemed like a fun pandemic story. And then this happened and I was like, people are going to think we’re joking about it. Hopefully, it’s more fun because it’s about anus stuff. There’s a lot of handwashing. I’m hoping that people think of it was an escape to a more fun pandemic.”

Hopefully a butt-themed pandemic episode will still be in good taste come September, but that wasn’t the only teaser revealed on Friday. A long-running mystery will apparently be solved in Season 11: what’s going on at the hotel at the end of the block on which the Belchers live and work. There were also some fun dream-based episodes discussed and, yes, some musical elements sure to delight fans of the show. You can watch the full panel above. Just expect a lot of poop-talk if you do.

