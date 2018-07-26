Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Not too longer after BoJack Horseman‘s fifth season premieres on September 14th, the critically-acclaimed animated series from Netflix will also be making another premiere of sorts, albeit on basic cable. That’s because Comedy Central has, according to a press release, acquired the exclusive linear television rights to all of BoJack‘s currently available seasons. Season one will make its linear television debut on Wednesday, September 26th at 10:30 pm ET, following the 22nd season premiere of South Park.

“Comedy Central has a long history of using potent satire to help make sense of trying times, so BoJack Horseman is a perfect fit in our lineup,” Comedy Central’s general manager, Tanya Giles, said in the release. “We’re thrilled to be the first to put BoJack on linear TV, and who better than an animated horse to teach us a thing or two about humanity? Straight from the horse’s mouth.”

While Netflix serves as BoJack‘s primary distributor, the show itself is produced by The Tornante Company, Boxer vs. Raptor and ShadowMachine. As a result, Comedy Central’s parent company Viacom was able to negotiate the deal with the help of the Lionsgate-owned distributor Debmar-Mercury.

“BoJack Horseman has been a groundbreaking show, defining the best in adult animated comedy just as South Park was before it,” Tornante founder Michael Eisner added. “It is very fitting that the two shows will air back-to-back on Comedy Central.” Meanwhile, at the time of this writing, both Netflix’s press website and BoJack‘s official Twitter page were noticeably silent on the news.