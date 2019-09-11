BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg and writer Kate Purdy aim to take fans on mind-bending journey with their latest adult-animated series, Undone. The eight-episode Amazon drama, starring Rosa Salazar and Bob Odenkirk, follows the journey of Alma, a young woman involved in a car accident who slowly begins to lose her mind. She’s forced to question her perception of reality when her father (Odenkirk) reappears years after his death, pushing her to discover how he died and why she seems to have a newfound ability to travel through time.

The show’s a bit of a mindf*ck, in the best possible way, with Purdy and Waksberg employing rotoscoping, a realistic animation technique never before used on TV, to take viewers on a surreal trek through space and time, along with dark humor and musings on grief, trauma, and mental health. We chatted with the creators about breaking ground with the Amazon series, mining humor from mental illness, and how the show shares ties with their popular Netflix comedy.

When did you have this idea for the show?

Kate Purdy: [In] Season one of BoJack, I wrote this episode called “Downer Ending,” in which BoJack has this drug trip and he experiences an alternate reality of a life he could have lived if he had made less selfish choices. And after that Raphael approached me and said, “We should do a show that’s like this that explores alternate realities or perceptions of reality.” So, I talked to him about some of my life experiences. I had come out of a deep depression. I had anxiety; I had a big life transformation where I sought out different kinds of alternate healing modalities. And through that meditation and traditional Chinese medicine, I had gained a lot of what I felt to be wisdom that helped me understand reality and a new way to think. My grandmother had schizophrenia. I never met her. So I had always worried about my mental health and the potential of losing my mind and now was having that experience of losing my mind and not knowing if I’d ever regain it, but, then to find these different healing modalities and to come through it and to realize that in other cultures, the people who have visions or hear voices or feel lost are often people who become the wise ones, the ones who are in touch with something beyond the veil. So, the question is this: “Is this really happening to me or not? Is this just a great gift or is this the ultimate form of narcissism, of making myself feel like I have importance?” We talked about this character, Alma, having some of these similar experiences and what that would look like, how it would feel, how would it manifest, and help shine a light on different perceptions of reality and the fact that really none of us holds the truth. Maybe the truth is larger than any one of us.

Why add this mystery element to that, this need to figure out what really happened to her father?

Raphael Bob-Waksberg: We wanted to give her a compelling reason to believe that this is happening to her. I think any rational person who started experiencing this, I think the first instinct would be like, “Oh my God, I need serious help. I want this to stop.” She kind of has that reaction at first, but we wanted to give her a compelling reason to invest in this new reality. You know, something emotional. The idea that her father is now appearing before her and telling her that she’s strong and telling her that he loves her and telling her that if she just dives further into this, she can help him be alive. That felt like a really compelling reason to follow this thread and a nice way to kind of explain how someone who lives in the real world would be seduced by this experience.

It’s really heavy material, really layered storytelling. Why make it animated? Do you guys just like making more work for yourselves?

RBW: Yeah, always.

KP: We talked about live action potentially, but we thought it’s so photo-real that it doesn’t invite imagination as easily as animation does. And we really wanted that invitation to play in the space for our audience. So, we wanted it to feel very real and grounded, like live action, but then also go to fantastical places without that reality bending or breaking because suddenly it’s CGI or special effects and you can feel the shift. When we saw Hisko Hulsing’s work in Montage of Heck, the Brett Morgan documentary, we thought this could be a perfect match because it’s so realistic, yet animated. We talked to him and he suggested rotoscoping. You get the best of both worlds when you’re exploring things like this because it’s grounded in a very realistic look. And then you have actual live action performances and all that emotionality is captured through the line drawing and the painting. But you also can go to fantastical places without saying this is real and that is not real. You’re saying it’s all real, this perception of reality, and it’s all really happening to her.