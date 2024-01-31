Bosch is back! Even though he never really left. But there’s always room for this guy. Not only will Bosch: Legacy be coming back around for another season, but there are two more Bosch adventures on the way. After all, there are 24 novels in the book series there should be enough content for years if not decades.

The next series in the Bosch universe will be a new story based on Detective Renee Ballard. While Ballard has not yet appeared on the show, she has her own line of novels, so there is surely enough material to get some good seasons out of it. Here is everything we know so far about the currently-untitled Bosch spinoff.

Plot

According to Variety, the upcoming spinoff will follow Detective Renee Ballard “who is tasked with running the LAPD’s new cold case division—a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest case load in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she’ll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.”

Michael Connelly, Bosch author and creator, shared his excitement in a statement. “It is so exciting to bring Renée Ballard to the screen and to do it with Prime Video, my streaming partner for going on 10 years. This show will have the same authenticity and propulsive momentum of Bosch: Legacy. Fans of the books will love it,” he concluded.

Cast

While no casting announcements have been made thus far, it seems like Welliver is willing stick around as Bosch as long as he can, so he will likely make an appearance in the new series. The role of Renee is currently up for grabs.

Release Date

No release date has been announced at this time. We can assume the show will begin production in the new year, hopefully aiming for a Winter 2025 release.

Trailer

There is not a trailer yet, but check out the trailer for Bosch: Legacy below.