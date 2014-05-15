Both ‘The Blacklist’ And ‘Agents Of SHIELD’ Suffer From The Same Fatal Flaw

SPOILERS FOR THE BLACKLIST AND AGENTS OF SHIELD BELOW.
About 15 minutes in the season finale of The Blacklist on Monday, one of the series regulars, Agent Meera Malik, suddenly and surprisingly had her throat slashed. About five minutes later, another series regular, Harold Cooper, appeared to have been violently strangled to death. These were two of the the most exciting moments all season on The Blacklist, not because of the deaths themselves (they were fairly generic), but because of what it seemed to portend: The big bad, Berlin, and his henchmen were going to pick off all the agents in Red Reddington’s task force — save for Elizabeth Keen — and the questions we’d had all season long would be answered. Season two would begin fresh with a whole new set of questions. At least that’s what I was hoping would happen.
That’s not how it went down, however. While Agent Malik did die, Harold Cooper survived, and instead of answering the mysteries posed WAY BACK in the pilot episode last September — namely, what the relationship between Red and Elizabeth was, and why had a criminal mastermind been driven into FBI Protection — they punted the biggest questions until season two. Not only that, they built even more questions into the same premise. Ultimately, it was an incredibly unsatisfying finale.
That might have been fine if The Blacklist were a better character driven drama like The Good Wife or Parenthood or Hannibal, but The Blacklist is a mystery driven show that’s only real draw is as a showcase for James Spader’s acting talents. After 22 episodes — with only a handful of them being standouts — we’d barely progressed beyond what we learned in the pilot, save for the fact that Elizabeth’s husband was revealed to be evil (which most of us surmised after one episode). In the end, even he seemed to survive what looked to be a sure death. We could’ve watched four episodes — the premiere, the last two, and the fourth episode, “The Stewmaker” — and known nearly as much at the end of the first season as someone who’d watched all 22.
Agent of SHIELD, on the other hand, finished out its freshman season with what I thought was an outstanding finale that closed out the major season long plotline, gave lip service to one big question (Agent Coulson’s resurrection) that had been played out all season long, and presented a couple of potential mystery plotlines for the second season (the fate of Fitz and the identity of Skye’s father). Still, despite a strong finish, the first season of Agents of SHIELD was uneven at best, and downright unwatchable during long stretches.
Both The Blacklist and Agent of SHIELD shed viewers over the course of their first seasons. Agents of SHIELD lost well over half of its premiere episode viewers, while The Blacklist suffered around a 20 percent drop from its premiere and a bigger 30+ percent drop from its peak ratings last November.
Why did two shows capable of great episodes shed so many viewers over their first seasons?
Twenty two episode seasons, that’s why. It’s enough to ask viewers to watch a great drama for three months of uninterrupted episodes, but it asks way too much of us now to watch a series for 9 months and suffer through mediocre, filler episodes and long stretches of weeks without any new episodes. It’s almost impossible to ask that of us without giving us any satisfying answers after all that investment.
Is anyone that excited about watching another nine months of The Blacklist in the hopes of maybe finding out a definitive answer by the end? Do we really want to wait what will likely be a full year before the storyline surrounding Skye’s father finally plays out?
Both series, I think, could’ve benefited greatly from 10-13 episode orders (or even 15 episode orders broken up into half seasons, like The Walking Dead). It would’ve allowed them to introduce and wrap up storylines in shorter periods of time, there would’ve be fewer filler episodes, and it would’ve ask much less of our patience.
Had Agents of SHIELD, for instance, been able to premiere a few weeks before Captain America 2, build up its universe, and jump straight into that Marvel universe storyline, I think that SHIELD instead of losing more than half its viewers, would’ve grown them. It’s an event show — like The Walking Dead, and like Game of Thrones — but it needs to have more event episodes and fewer stalls to keep it going.
It’d be one thing if the filler episodes were better — and The Blacklist had a few stellar ones, like “Anslo Garrick (No. 16)” Parts I and II — but in most cases, the viewers know exactly what’s going on: These shows are trying to string us along as long as possible by doling out tiny hints and reveals in the middle of otherwise bland monster-of-the-week episodes. It’s not working. If we wanted procedurals, we’d watch Longmire or Castle (both of which actually develop characters about as well as SHIELD and The Blacklist). We want action-packed, plot-chewing episodes that consistently move the plot along, and over the course of their seasons, neither The Blacklist or Agents of SHIELD managed to do that with any consistency.
Unfortunately, for all the good that’s in both shows, if they continue do what what they’re doing — try our patience for extended periods of time — they’re only going to run the risk of losing more viewers instead of doing what both are capable of: Building their audiences. There’s a difference between suspense and stringing us along, and both shows lie firmly in the latter camp.
I support anything that gives us less Agents of SHIELD
What you’re advocating is the broadcast networks switching to a 13-episode format instead of 22. Or maybe you’re suggesting that the creators of The Blacklist and Agents of SHIELD should have tried to sell their shows to cable networks instead of broadcast. The networks are still wedded to this September-to-May schedule with 22 episodes spread out over 36 weeks (or whatever that time frame ends up being). And where else was ABC/Disney going to put Agents of SHIELD other than on the flagship network? That’s where it gets the maximum exposure.
If you get a 22-episode order, it’s your responsibility as a show runner to come up with 22 episodes. For some shows that seems to be easy, but not for everything. Now that SHIELD has a second season, maybe they can come up with a coherent story arc that covers 22 episodes, instead of having to play wait-and-see on a full season order.
Except that the past two years networks are taking steps to adopt a year round model of programming. The Following is only 15 episodes, Under The Dome has a short season, etc. They’re realizing that cable networks are whupping their ass in original programming largely because their shows are much better because the producers get a year to craft 13 hours (max) instead of a year to craft 22.
Things are changing.
One thing that really bothers me about SHIELD is that you have all these soldiers around, and no one is saying “Fuck” “Cunt” or “Suck a Cock”. It’s just unnerving.
“we want action-packed, plot-chewing episodes that consistently move the plot along” … No. No WE don’t actually. The Blacklist does a fine job of making us wait and keeping the theories/suspense going for its viewers.
I think the Blacklist IS building an audience. It’s following a decent formula and has its followers and people who will continue to tune in next season. It’s what made LOST so effective in its narrative. Way too many shows try to give an instant fix or provide instant gratification for watching. The Blacklist revealed plenty of secrets, had a good story, great acting by Spader, and is following a formula.
Your article sounds a bit like a petulant child who didn’t get his tasty ice cream cone at the fair. Calm the fuck down and relish in the fact that we get to speculate and come up with theories about what’s really happening on these shows. See: Darkufo blogspot on the LOST theories, etc. for reference. That’s the fun of it … or did you forget how to experience joy?
People don’t like fun anymore. If the show can be found in anyway enjoyable while not forcing some grim/dark morally ambiguity critics now days automatically hate it, and a large part of the general audience needs everything spelled out for them because critical thinking is hard.
we want action-packed, plot-chewing episodes that consistently move the plot along”
Isn’t Rowles the guy who loves “The Walking Dead” and that’s a show that rarely does this?
And you’d much prefer what, exactly? I don’t disagree that SHIELD sucks though. The Blacklist is good for network TV though.
I think these shows would all do way better if they just did half season arcs, basically you have one arc end around right at the mid season break then begin the next one. It serves the same purpose as the shorter seasons and makes it so people don’t have to wait all year for questions brought up in the last finale to be answered. Like for instance next season of Agents of Shield could spend the first 11 episodes dealing with Skye’s dad, maybe with a side plot dealing with Fitz either overcoming probable brain damage or turning into a villain(Brain Trauma+High IQ usually equals Super Villain in comics.) Once that’s done you can finish out the season with a new arc, if Fitz goes villain he’d probably be the big bad of the second half of the season.
After I typed that full-on soliloquy downstairs, I scrolled up and realized you said the exact same thing with half as many words. *facepalm*
Just leave it to the “Great minds think alike” statement, that way we can both pretend we’re superior for a second.
I agree but the only problem seems to be that then you have people just standing around commenting on other peoples problems. I think it’s a problem that Louis CK solved and that’s contracts. You have to have people in every episode doing some sort of something because you have to write for them. Louis CK even on Lucky Louie didn’t bother with that shit, he saw who played their way onto his comedy team as it were and wrote for them based on that.
Doing it that way it would force Skye and Ward to either be fucking interesting or go away because other people were more interesting. It’s solves the Dollhouse problem of having some terrible main character who can’t carry a show.
@Yogi That’s an easy fix, if someone has no useful purpose in an episode they don’t have to be in it.
YUP. That’s why everyone should watch CHOSEN on Crackle.com
3 seasons, 6 episodes a season, 20 mins an episode. Probably one of the most fun, heartbreaking, and utterly intense shows you will ever watch!
Why hello, Crackle employee.
Except for Firefly Whedon shows always suck at first. But like the rest it started to show potential at the end of season 1. Buffy was pretty much god awful for most of season 1 but by the time the 3rd season rolled around it was one of the better shows on TV.
Blacklist reminds me a lot of Shark with James Woods both series have stupid plots but relied on the strength of watching its lead actor do what they do best.
I think that any show can pull off the 22-episode order in theory…
Just split the arcs. Do one big storyline for the first 11 eps with a cliffhanger or bridge to the the next 11 episode arc. Seed the first half with interesting leads to the next half, but don’t make them crucial to the payoff.
I mean, Arrow essentially does this. They just mashup the two arcs by having one of the arcs exist primarily as flashbacks to the island. We wanna know what happened on the island, but what happened on the island doesn’t necessarily have a concrete effect on everything that happens in the main storyline. It does however, inform certain characteristics of major players like Slade, or give insight into why Ollie can do things like speak Russian fluently.
Agents wouldn’t work with the flashback gimmick, but they can easily split one arc into two. Give us a decent sub-boss to work with before revealing the true Big Bad in episode 11, use two to flesh out Big Bad’s motivation and give us the last eight to figure out how to beat him. Done.
“The Blacklist suffered around a 20 percent drop from its premiere and a bigger 30+ percent drop from its peak ratings last November.”
What numbers are you using for this? I know very little about ratings and have no resources beyond wikipedia, but according to wiki’s data, whether you’re talking the raw ratings or the +DVR numbers, the debut WAS the peak for ratings, and the drop from premiere to finale was only about 17% for the raw ratings, with the drop for +DVR numbers from premiere to last episode the data is available (“The Pavlovich Brothers (No. 119–122)”) being only around 3%.
Not saying you’re mistaken, because I don’t know how any of this works. Just want to know what numbers you are using.
I thought the answer to your question was shitty network TV writers.
Even Firefly, whose beginning wasn’t quite as bad as Buffy or Angel were in their first seasons, was a little slow the first few episodes (thanks to having two pilots due to Fox) and needed a few episodes to get up to speed really. I came into SHIELD expecting it to be a slow build during the first season, but they’re moving now and can hopefully keep that momentum going in season 2.
“Twenty two episode seasons, that’s why.”
I couldn’t agree more, it’s ridiculous how much content we ask writers to create. Eventually stuff gets rehashed too many times, things get more and more ridiculous and implausible, everyone stops paying attention. Also SHIELD had an outstanding first season when you take into account these problems. Just look at Buffy or Angels first seasons, Angels more because it was coming off the success of Buffy just like SHIELD is coming over The Avengers. Sometimes it was meandering and pandering trying to find it’s legs. In the context of 22 episode seasons I’d say SHIELD was really tight, and I’ll be watching it again and again before season 2.
I still think Nick Fury should stay the fuck away if he’s going to act like a smug unflappable douche.
To be fair, Nick Fury has always been portrayed as a smug unflappable douche, you kind of have to be to deal with things like the Hulk on a regular basis without being terrified all the time if you’re a normal human.
@josh wilkinson Buffy had an internet Demon Robot that Willow fell for. I don’t think TV could ever get worse than that and today that never would’ve made it to air.
A 16 episode Season split in half like the Walking dead is the way to go with almost all hour longs. For the networks they could split a time slot between 2 shows, for example NBC could have kept Dracula instead of canceling it and shared the slot with Grimm.
Grimm’s first half season would air, then Dracula’s first half, followed by Grimm second half and back to Dracula.
Both shows benefit from have less filler episodes and a tighter story, plus more of a budget for special effects per episode. At the same time the audience enjoys less re-runs and better quality.
With Disney owning Marvel, they could have a Marvel block, SHIELD with shows like Peggy Carter filling in the breaks.
The Blacklist is going to split up its broadcast next season.
I think this is a mistake.
I predict that on Nov 10th finale they will hint at the relationship angle hoping that viewers will tune back in for February but the viewers will have giving up by then and they most likely won’t ever tell us what is going on with Lizzie and her “father”.
NBC will continue to screw up their number one shows season after season.
I don’t agree with anything you said, Dustin. I am very much looking forward to next season of both shows! You’re one of the one’s that just want to have everything right now! That’s not how it works thankfully. Teasing something new and drawing it out is needed. You need build up. At the end of that build up, you give answers, but create more questions so the viewer wants more. Both shows successfully did that. The problem wasn’t the number of episodes (Do you remember DragonBall Z?). The slow progression into the ultimate battles. Patience, most don’t have enough of it. Besides, we have DVR and On Demand to watch things on. It’s not just about ratings anymore, it’s more so what’s being talked about that measures success.
Now, The Blacklist, you said that they did not reveal Lizzie and Red’s connection, but they sure did, just without saying it. Red had to deny it because, enemies. In the last scene, you see the burns he received when he saved her from the fire. Also, Red has the picture of Berlin’s daughter with a number on it. Right after that, they cut to Berlin looking at that pic in his locket. Season 2 has direction and you want to see more of Berlin, especially how he’ll match up with Red!
I could get into AoS, but the finale left us some pretty big questions to ponder till next season. You listed some (good job), but left out the language (formula) both Garrett and Coulson were writing, but also will Skye? Does she see those symbols too? How they rebuild SHIELD and who joins them, that definitely has my interest. Of course, what heros/villains they use/introduce.
You must be cat. Meet dog :)
@Yogi – “I don’t think TV could ever get worse than that … ”
I take it you’ve not yet seen HIMYM, TBBT, Mom, Mike & Molly, 2 Broke Girls, and any other show that’s on CBS right now?
I think Spader’s a big part of why the Blacklist is getting better. At the beginning of the season he wasn’t on it enough, and when he was it was to have the same coversations every episode. By the end he was more of a co-lead. BTW, did you really figure out the husband after the first one? I didn’t. I just thought he was awful. It was kind of a relief when it turned out that the character was a phony, and that he wasn’t just NBC’s new standard of acting.
Um unless I missed something huge, they showed james spaders burned ass back in the last seconds of the show. They have alluded to over and over that Lizzys dad ran into the burning house to pull Lizzy out of the fire. reddington is her dad.
Regardless of the accuracy of applying this reasoning to these specific shows, the author’s thesis is correct. It’s something that has been apparent for a long time and it’s hard to argue with.
22 episode seasons are an archaic form, one that hinders the production of quality television.
6-8-10-13 is the future that leads to the promised utopia. Embrace it.
Blacklist and SHIELD sort of go hand in hand in my mind, simply because Blacklist did what SHIELD absolutely failed to do… it developed a compelling mystery that propelled the viewer through the season. SHIELD absolutely did not. Blacklist has its hiccups, and I’m not the biggest fan of the actress that plays Keene… but it’s a better, more compelling show that I actually looked forward to watching. As someone said earlier in the thread, it was solid network TV all season, and I found the finale to be no different.
I watched a single episode of Agents of Shield.
The writers went too far (or were too clumsy) in attempting to produce a feel-good ending (and I like feel-good endings).
A bigger flaw was a supposed computer genius, who spoke like a bubble-gum smacking, teenage idiot.
The sheer stupidity and juvenility of her speech, alone, was more than sufficient cause to reject the show.