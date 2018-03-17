Aaron Paul Detailed The Time He Was Chased By Rihanna On ‘Fallon’

#Rihanna #Drake #Breaking Bad #Jimmy Fallon
03.17.18 1 hour ago

The Path star Aaron Paul lived a dream all of us could only imagine: Rihanna chased him down because she needed to meet him. Not only that, but Paul was serenaded by the Mighty RiRi too. It’s a story he relayed to Jimmy Fallon on Friday’s edition of The Tonight Show.

Paul recalled meeting not only Rihanna but Drake too thanks to his considerable Breaking Bad star power. (Unless Drake is a low-key Need For Speed mega-fan or something.)

“He runs over and gives me the biggest hug, and told me that he loves me,” Paul told Fallon of an encounter where he wound up meeting the 6 God in a parking lot.

The Rihanna encounter featured the chart-topping recording artist sprinting towards the actor.

“I was at some event and an SUV was driving by me, and it stops and the back door opens, and it’s Rihanna,” Paul recalled. “She jumps out … and literally starts running towards me. She threw her arms around me and said, ‘I had to meet you, I needed proof of this. Then paparazzi took some pictures of us.”

We’ll let Paul do the heavy lifting storywise, but here’s photographic evidence as a reminder of the great Rihanna + Aaron Paul summit of 2014.

As is customary when a celebrity pops by Fallon, there was time for some celebrity goof-em-ups. Friday’s program featured the return of Musical Beers with Paul, comedian/One Mississippi star Tig Notaro and country music duo Florida Georgia Line all putting their livers on the line for the sake of late night competition.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rihanna#Drake#Breaking Bad#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSAARON PAULBREAKING BADDrakejimmy fallonRihanna

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP