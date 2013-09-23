‘Breaking Bad’ Discussion: ‘And I’ll Need More Stevia’

Here’s how you know you’ve been thinking about Breaking Bad too much: Last night I watched the episode when it aired live, then I went out for a bite to eat, then I returned home and watched Talking Bad, then I watched the Breaking Bad replay that ran after Talking Bad. I then went to bed.
Well, this morning I woke up around 3am having to pee. When I woke up I realized that I’d been dreaming in some way about the show. I don’t recall many of the details — they faded from memory rapidly as dreams tend to do — but I do remember one peculiar element of the dream: Walt was speaking with a foreign accent in an effort to create a new identity. Then I went back to sleep.
I later woke again at 6am when my alarm went off and I just so happened to be in the middle of ANOTHER Breaking Bad related dream. In this dream I was actually in the Breaking Bad world and he was trying to get me to communicate a message to a member of his family. Yeah, it was weird.
Let’s get right to it, shall we? Here are a few notes I made during last night’s Breaking Bad about characters, scenes, etc. I found interesting for one reason or another.
– Well here we are with one episode to go. And before I get into specifics about last night’s episode, I want to touch one overarching aspect of last night’s episode: when we suddenly flash-forward a few months to Walt living in isolation in New Hampshire, we learn that Walter White is now a nationally known criminal on the run. He’s gone from being an anonymous high school chemistry teacher from the suburbs who cooked meth on the side to being a fugitive whose name now pops up on the Charlie Rose show. He’s now Whitey Bulger, or what Whitey Bulger was until recently, essentially. He’s now an infamous criminal whose name is known by your average person on the street, ala Dahmer, Madoff, Bulger, etc. It’s a striking transformation.
– Someone in the comments recently noted that Saul’s hair/combover has gotten increasingly ridiculous-looking as more sh*t has hit the fan. Thus, not only did the little hair flip he did when posing for his new ID in the vacuum store strike me as funny, but also symbolic of him perhaps restoring some order into his life. He suddenly looked a little less disheveled.
– Also regarding Saul: we know that he’s going to Nebraska to start a new life, but I just don’t see him working in a Cinnabon. I really can’t see him doing anything other than selling used cars, or perhaps furniture.
– Go ahead, call the number (505.842.4205). Of course there’s a little a little present waiting for you on the other end…
– This episode saw Todd transform dramatically from creepy to full-on monster. It started with him beaming with pride over having killed Drew Sharp, went to another level with his hooded interrogation of Skyler in the White home, extended with the cringe-worthy escalation of his schoolboy crush on Lydia — complete with him dressed like he’d just come from church — and then went HAM when he put a bullet in Andrea’s brain.
– I’m going to go ahead and make a prediction right now: it’s Lydia who will get the ricin, and it will be delivered to her system via the sweetener that she puts in her precious tea. Here’s why: In that diner scene a waitress comes over to take Lydia’s order, Naturally, she orders tea, as she always does (and, as some commenters have noted, we almost always see Lydia playing with her tea, indicating some sort of significance and maybe foreshadowing something). Specifically, she says this: “Chamomile tea with soy milk, please. And I’ll need more Stevia.” There’s no reason for the added line about Stevia into that scene. It’s there for a reason, and to me, it’s clearly setting something up. It has significance. And ricin looks like it’d blend in flawlessly with Stevia.
– Anyone have any idea exactly how many months the episode flashed forward last night? Obviously, it’s a few months as Walt’s hair has grown out and his health has declined and he’s thinner — to the point that his wedding ring can’t stay on his finger any longer — and he’s so lonely that he’s willing to pay ten grand for an extra hour of The Guy’s company. (Also, we learned that Skyler is working part-time as a taxi dispatcher.) I looked for timeline clues but couldn’t find any.
– I was a little shocked the Nazis didn’t kill Jesse after he tried to run away. Personally, I would have preferred they killed Jesse instead of Andrea. Obviously, the photo of Andrea and Brock that Todd kept in the lab was a warning to Jesse that something might happen if he tried any funny business, but damn that was hard to swallow.
The Nazis have got to go. They just have to be wiped out. The parallel is that the real Heisenberg worked for the Nazis in World War 2.
Gilligan cannot leave it with those guys having all the money. I think Walt will use the ricin to infect a batch of Meth to wipe out everybody associated.
It is going to be apocalyptic.
Am I the only one who thinks, that after Walt saves Jesse, that Jesse will kill him and take custody for Brock later on? We saw the mother being shot so I could really imagine that happening. Can’t wait for the finale
Agree w/ Enrico
No judge would ever grant Jesse custody of anyone.
My question is: the scene where Walt is being given chemo in his cabin, the Landry guy comments that he will do better this time bc he has researched how to do it. The Landry guy returns on a monthly basis. So how come Walt hasn’t experienced hair loss yet?
This has been bugging me a while but there is a flashback early on (maybe late season 1 or early 2) where Walt and a woman are calculating the elements in the body and they come up 0.1 percent short. The woman says “Maybe it’s the soul?” I can’t be sure, but I thought that was Gretchen and it was definitely loaded with romantic if not erotic overtone
I’ve always felt this was Walt’s real problem with Grey Matter–love triangle gone bad. But I guess I’ll have to catch that on the third run through the entire series…
Okay, found these lines from Season 2, Gretchen repeatedly says “You left me” to Walt. It’s personal, not business.
Gretchen: You left.
Walter: You are always the picture of innocence.
Gretchen: You left me.
Walter: The picture of innocence. Just sweetness and light.
Gretchen: You left me. Fourth of July weekend, you and my father and my brothers. And I go up to our room and you are packing your bags. Barely talking. What, did I dream all that?
As long as Walt doesn’t become a lumberjack, I’ll be satisfied with the ending.
I just re-watched Sunday’s episode and have a theory (maybe). Walt had taught Todd to cook, but he did not use his “original” recipe. He wanted the blue meth to be Heisenberg’s signature.
Four months have gone by since Hank’s death and Todd dragging Jesse off with him. Listening to the GreyMatter interview Walt realizes that Jesse has been alive all this time. And Jesse is cooking the real thing. Walt is returning to save Jesse and taking out Todd et al.
Jesse is the new Cricket?
I don’t know what it is about Breaking Bad fans, but I have to say that they are by far the most respectful of spoilers on twitter. They’re not completely absent, but for every one spoiler-filled live-tweeting of BB, there’s like 40 for Dexter, GoT and Mad Men. I’m pleased with that.
Did anyone have a gripe with the way Gilligan brought Gretchen and Elliot back into the show? I personally didn’t, but I feel like some people could have a problem with the “TV being on at exactly the right time” device. It’s one of the only times that Gilligan has used an obvious/common TV plot device.
But if that’s the worst part about it, then so be it.
There’s a commentary [tv.msn.com]
Gillian brought back Elliott and Gretchen due to a 16 year old fan who was dying of cancer.
I give up on trying to guess anything on this show. This last episode will be a doozy. As I’m sure many others were, I was shocked to see Gretchen and Elliot play a role again. Great writing.
I think the only thing left for Walt is revenge. kills everyone except Jesse and his family, Jesse then kills Walt in (totally rational) rage, then in guilt tells the family how Walt tried to save hank before he either gets arrested and tells the police everything, or escapes with all the money (maybe finding a way to get some to the family, maybe not).
love the episode, the series, the recap
-the moment where walt tries to intimidate saul and he cant stop coughing……brilliant
– i thought the spider would come back in to play with todd, but i guess not. i love that character, wouldnt be mad if he got a spinoff.
-i disagree with adam scott and agree with badger, jesse is weak and he couldve gotten away with everything, it was over, he couldve lived with andrea and brock, but no he had to have feelings and stuff. smh
-i think lydia sitting at the opposite table for meetings is sooo fuckin obvious and stupid.
-i cant believe she was really stressing skylar being killed, and todd had to be the voice of reason
-i need jesse and walt to kill each other. walk ten paces turn and fire
– i hope he kills those grey matter ppl, that i agree with adam scott that has drove walts actions so far in this show. the bday party moment in season one when skylar asks for the money and walt is so angry and feels so small, thats the moment where i became full on team walt, to see those ppl again was great writing and what makes this show so great. it brought all those feelings back from season one.
-he should put the ricin in a ramen noodles and leave it at the door of those “grey matter” ppl
Not that anyone is still visiting this thread, but the only guess I’d make about the finale is that the last two words of dialogue are “He died.” This series has been a classic Greek tragedy all along. Which means that Walt must die. Typically, it would be due to an unintended consequence of a bad decision based in hubris. Given that Walt has displayed hubris-related poor decisions resulting in unintended consequences this whole series, it’s hard to guess which one will come back to kill him. I wouldn’t expect him to take his own life, given that he could’ve done that at many times (especially right before giving Hank the satisfaction of taking him into custody and losing all his money to the DEA)(Hank’s own hubris in not telling the DEA for fear of embarassment and losing his career cost him his life). Walt has of course on many occasions brought on horrible tragedies by his selfish-acts of self-preservation (obvious ones being: letting Jane die led to the deaths of hundreds; poisoning Brock led to Jesse’s willingness to cooperate with Hank; forcing Jesse to kill Gale contributes to Jesse’s alienation, etc etc). Given that Jesse has often been on the receiving end of most of Walt’s unintended consequences, particularly having to watch Andrea die (and thinking that it was he who was responsible for Jane’s death and subsequent plane crash, and Brock’s poisoning, and killing Gale) then I’d guess that Jesse has to be the agent of Walt’s death. So if I had to guess who says “He died” at the end (assuming that to be correct), my guess is that it’d be Jesse saying it in response to Skyler’s asking “Where’s Walt?” That is of course if Gilligan sticks to the classic greek tragedy formula. But like Jesse told Hank & Gomie, whatever you think is going to happen, the exact reverse opposite is going to happen. We’re all just guessing here anyway.
Perhaps Walt survives cancer and Gets sent to prison, where an inmate asks him “Are you Heisenberg?” to which Walt replies, “He died.” I’d also guess that Walt makes another video and sends it to Charlie Rose or someone detailing all he did for Grey Matter or otherwise ruining their business, but not killing them. (their hubris in taking credit for Walt’s work means they have it coming). I think all the guesses about Todd “taking care of” Lydia are probably right. Every time he obviously comes on to her she totally misses it. In the gif above he talks about how mutually good they are for each other and her response is an astonished “92%.” She can’t escape her fate either.
As long as Todd and Lydia get their comeuppance. I think of these three, two die: Walt, Todd, Jesse. Also: I don’t see any way for Walt to get his family money without the Feds taking it. If Mike couldn’t figure out a safe way to do it…
Or
Legacy – In his own mind Walt did all of this for his family and that’s how he wants to be seen and remembered…The final episode will show his last efforts to convince his family and the world of that…Walt does not take being misunderstood lightly…
Grey Matter will not reappear. They just reminded Walt of how trashed his legacy is, inspiring him to action…The next episode will open with the scene we saw foreshadowed in episode 1 of Walt going back to his place to fetch the ricin. Walt may be a deluded badass wanabe middle age guy but he is the hero of this show and will come around at the end and “do the right thing”…he will save Jesse in someway as Jesse has suffered the most following Walt up his steep learning curve…Jesse vanquishes Todd…guns are for the Nazis, Ricin for Lydia…like the Stevia idea..but there is only one episode left, lots of loose ends to tie up…Walt does not survive but the way he transforms in his heart and the brilliant way he pulls the retribution off will help him survive in our minds a long time..
and yes, Saul is back at the end….AMC has him in a new series, practically speaking they had to ask Vince for a favor on that one…I have a teeshirt that reads – “Nebraska – take something to do”…something tells me Saul has been busy
Saul’s spin off is going to take place before the events of BB
I’m surprised at all the talk of Jesse and how it would have made sense to just kill him after trying to escape. Maybe that would make slightly more sense for a pissed-off Uncle Jack who’s had enough of the bullshit…but there’s simply no way that Jesse would make it this far, to not cross paths with Walt again in the series finale.
How anti-climactic would that be, if Jesse had just been capped quietly, much the same way as Andrea? No. He will play some significant role in the show’s closing, one way or another.
Todd needs Jesse as a wingman to win over Lydia with the blue
One last showdown between Walt and Jesse . . . closure.
Ok, biggest ironic moment of episode 15. The Vacuum Guy who spirits Walt away is Robert Forster who played Max Cherry in Jackie Brown. Max Cherry was a bail bondsman in Jackie Brown, catching criminals and handing them over to the cops. Now his role is the direct opposite, keeping Walt from the cops!
Anyone notice that he played a king in the game of cards…”Oh two kings..” Himself and Walt.
And the wedding ring, man that is so significant.
I was waiting for some Delfonics to start playing
THANK YOU! I knew I recognized him from somewhere but could not put my finger on it.
I don’t think the Schwartz’s are going to appear at all in the finale. The final scene felt like a call to action, a reminder to Walt of one empire that slipped through his fingers and motivation to not passively die in the woods while those Nazi assholes reap the rewards of Heisenberg’s empire. Gretchen and Elliot haven’t been a part of the show for so long, it would feel cheap for them to be the target of the ricin.
As someone who has gone through chemo, all I can say is that Ensure is the worst. The nurses I had tried to get me to drink that crap when I started my chemo. It tastes awful. I would rather have ricin than Ensure.
So… Saul gets a fate worse than death. Nebraska.
Is it really that much worse than New Mexico?
better call Cinnabon
No kidding, I was listening to Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Nebraska’ album as your wrote that. Picturing Saul as the character in the songs.
Lots to wrap up next week, but I wouldn’t surprised if the ricin poisons the Neo-Nazis, and Walt goes out unloading the M60 entire capacity into Elliot and Gretchen’s house.
I think its gonna end with someones facial expression realizing that they have taken the ricin…
Jesse ends up with the money and living happily ever after (as happy as it can get)
I had to comment on this, not an original comment, but one that I read elsewhere. In s02e07, “negro y Azul” there is a mariachi band singing the legend of Heisenberg. Some people say that the character in the background with the hat is Jesse, not Walt. This would support your theory that Jesse takes over as Heisenberg. Of course, at the end of the some Heisenberg is dead.
Yes, and having endured so much and being dead inside by now, steps neatly into Heisenberg’s shoes. The final shot will be Jesse putting on Walt’s hat and smiling the coldest most chilling smile ever put on celluloid. Jesse is Walt’s legacy.
Just so you know, it isn’t personal…FALSE!
I just have to say again that this show proves again and again how a good show can have a “set-up” episode and still make it as riveting and thought provoking as any big episode. I loved how after all the oh S–t moments of last week that this week didn’t have the same type but still left you on edge
Love how unpredictable this situation is. I have no real idea who’s gonna get that Ricin, no idea at all how Jesse’s gonna get out of this jam, and no idea what’s gonna happen with Walt’s barrel.
Definitely hope that happens.
I feel like Jesse has to kill Todd in the finale; to give Jesse at least one moment of triumph and as a cathartic release for the audience. Seriously, fuck Todd.
I jumped out of my chair twice last night, first when the guys were in Holly’s room, and the next time when Todd got Jesse’s girl in front of him.
i’d give credit if i recalled where i read this, but someone has predicted that someone will blow up the nazis’ meth lab. this event has been foreshadowed at least twice: in the flashback two episodes ago, and when todd prevented jack from lighting up. not only does this make sense, but it’d be spectacular television, maybe on par with the game of thrones battle sequence.
Vince Gilligan said that Heisenberg would do something “unforgivable” this season. Just wondering: have we seen that shit yet? Perhaps the tape falsely incriminating Hank?
My feeling is he’s going to take down the Nazis (somehow), and then kill Jesse for no reason other than to finish the job the Nazis never did. I think that is the “unforgivable” act Heisenberg is going to commit.
I wondered if that was him taking Holly – but that seemed nullified by giving her back after trying to clear Skyler’s name last week.
This season needed to be longer… Can already tell i will not be happy with the ending.
LOL at anyone who thinks that Gilligan is going to let us down.
I mean to each his own- and I will admit there appears to be ALOT to wrap up in 75 mins (like 56 real time) but I have faith that somethings will converge to wrap it all up nicely- I just feel like this show will finish better than the Wire and Sopranos
My prediction: Badger says the day in the end.
This.
All I want from the finale is Jesse to beat down Todd like Chris did to Michael’s step-dad in The Wire. Just pure hate and rage and overtly violent.
This show shows how anyone no matter how normal can break bad given the right circumstances. I think that is one reason why it is so good. Walt had no idea what he was doing except for the chemistry part. He tried figuring it out as he went along. People can relate to that.
Todd’s ringtone ‘She Blinded Me With Science’ in episode To’hajilee was a hint for the return of Gretchen and Elliot Schwarz. Walt sees them and the blinded rage returns.
That movie title had me puzzled last night when I heard it. I had watched “Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium” years ago. It was an OK movie steered more for kids. I am pumped for next Sunday. I think Walt is going to do something about Grey Matter since they screwed him long ago. He is definitely going after his money as it is the only thing he has lost it over.
I enjoy watching Jesse suffer. It is like a running gag on how they far the can beat him down.
Has anyone noticed if Walt is wearing the watch Jesse gave him in the flash-forwards? As far as I can tell he’s still wearing it in the New Hampshire scenes.
I only have one point to make, and that is Robert Forster is the man.
I had to pause the show to flip the f out about robert forster. My girlfriend then had to put up with me explaining why him being the vacuum cleaner guy being mr. forster is the greatest bit of casting since odenkirk showed up as saul. And I think someone mentioned it earlier, but in my head, this was max cherry almost 20 years after jackie brown. Same character, different name, new occupation. I was just crazy happy to see him in the show.
I cheered out loud when he stepped out of the minivan.
Of course, as the episode went on I ended up in the fetal position.
I thought that was brilliant casting.
agreed.
1) It was fun watching the episode pretending that Robert Forster’s character was the same guy as the one in Jackie Brown.
2) I’m not sure if I’ll ever be able to watch Friday Night Lights in the same way again.
3) Of course, it’s Walt’s fucking ego that makes him come back.
Nah, he took the money. They moved to Arizona where Cherry opened up a vacuum repair shop and Jackie went to work at another air line. Poor Jackie was in one of those planes that went down over Walt’s house.
so thats what happened after [Jackie Brown Spoiler] he decided not to take the money and runn off with Jackie… I’d call it a push, he gets to do something badass but he missed out on Pam Grier
I saw Forster in The Descendents a few hours before this episode, but that comparison didn’t really enhance the experience much.
There was a lot of mirroring to past scenes in this episode, the Skyler/white noise scene (Walt finding out about his cancer), the Lydia/Todd sitting back to back scene (Lydia meeting with Mike (or was it Walt) and trying to do the super-secret two-tabled convo). I’m sure there were a lot more but those two really stuck out to me.
The reference to Stevia wasn’t completely out of the blue. I agree it might indicate some ricin foreshadowing, but I think it was also to show the contrast in her relationship with Todd as compared to Mike. When she first met with Mike in the coffee shop, she was not in control. They didn’t have the tea she wanted, they didn’t have Stevia when she asked for it, and Mike wouldn’t let her dictate the terms of their conversation. When she meets with Todd in the upscale coffee shop, they have her tea, her Stevia, and she runs the meeting the way she wants. She perceives herself as being in control, when we all know that she isn’t. This will be her eventual downfall.
Not to mention it could just be a throwaway example of her persnicketyness. That is one of her key traits, after all. Lydia’s been my prediction for the Ricin target from day one, but I don’t know if this necessarily plays into that as a clue.
Pink teddy bear spotted!!! You can see it in the gif above where Todd is shooting Andrea. Look inside the house, above Todd’s right should, above the artwork, hanging on the wall!
good eye!
Does anyone have To’hajiilee saved/DVr? I don’t but could compare if pink bear/gray monkey was there when Walt paid Andrea a visit during the To’hajiilee episode, and it was during the day.
I just re-watched the scene out of curiosity, because in real time it does look like you’re right. However, I believe it’s actually a gray (matter) colored stuffed monkey.
That’s just crazy. Wow.
nice spot!
*shoulder
Death will be whimsical. Here’s my prediction:
1. Todd kills Lydia for spurning his love
2. Walt kills Elliot and Gretchen with Ricin
3. Walt inadvertently leads authorities to nazis.
4. Jesse kills Todd
5. Walt killed by police
6. Jesse escapes, gets Brock, contacts vacuum guy, and disappears
7. “Directed by Vince Gilligan”
I am of the opinion that Gretchen & Elliot’s appearance was a red herring. What triggered Walt in the bar wasn’t them, but the idea that his legacy in general is so far from what he wanted. Also Charlie Rose’s mention that the Blue was still on the street let him know that Jesse was alive and cooking.
Jesse totally kills Walt.
i think jesse blew his chance with vacuum guy. saul has already said you only get one chance and jesse used his.
Here’s a theory.
Walt uses the ricin to poison the last big batch of meth that Todd cooks, but sends it on its way to the Czech’s anyway, thus putting an end to the Heisenberg lineage for good.
So Walt’s revenge is to kill a ton of Europeans? No.
I wonder if that vial would be enough ricin to taint a full batch. If so, pretty solid theory, even if it does make him even more of a monster.
“- Anyone have any idea exactly how many months the episode flashed forward last night? Obviously, it’s a few months as Walt’s hair has grown out and his health has declined and he’s thinner”
Yes, Walter spent 4 months in the wilderness according to Talking Bad last night.
todd is dressed like Walt…c’mon brah
I think you mean Meth Damonberg
Matt Damonberg
I noticed that too