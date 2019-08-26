Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With Mr. Robot coming to an end after next season, creator Sam Esmail has already moved on to his next project for USA Network. Based on Ross Thomas’ novel of the same name, Briarpatch is an anthology series that follows investigator Allegra Dill (played by Rosario Dawson) as she returns to her hometown in Texas following the death of her sister. “What begins as a search for a killer turns into an all-consuming fight to bring her corrupt city to its knees,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. The rest of the cast includes Kim Dickens, Jay R. Ferguson (Stan from Mad Men!), Brian Geraghty, and Edi Gathegi, as well as Ed Asner and Alan Cumming in recurring roles. Esmail is attached as an executive producer along with Andy Greenwald, who wrote the scripts.

Also, there’s a giraffe.

“This is someone who’s strong and smart and capable, who’s about to be pushed to her limits in a way that I don’t think anyone could fathom,” Dawson (who also does a voice in Netflix’s The Last Kids on Earth) said about her character. “Right now, she’s doing it with grace, and she’s doing it with style. But I don’t know how that keeps going on. So that’s really fun, and a major part of creating her, is this sort of perfectly controlled exterior, and it’s not stagnant.”

Briarpatch premieres in 2020.