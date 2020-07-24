Alison Brie Has A Friendly Fitness Rivalry With Brie Larson

Alison Brie and Brie Larson haven’t appeared in a movie together (although first-name Brie did appear on Community with last-name Brie), but the actress’ Google results are forever intertwined for their Wheel of Fortune “Before and After” answer of a name. They even share a personal trainer, which last-name Brie, who appears in her husband Dave Franco’s directorial debut The Rental (out now), uses to motivate her during workouts.

When asked by the Hollywood Reporter if her trainer ever uses Captain Marvel-based taunts to get her to do another round of burpees, Brie replied, “Oh my god. Absolutely. I actually think it’s one of his favorite things to do. It’s one of his favorite motivational tools. He’s literally shown me videos of Brie’s workout to get my juices flowing and pump me up. And it works!” As long as she doesn’t have to push a 5,000-pound Jeep, although that’s the kind of intense training Brie will need to do to play Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk.

About those rumors:

You know, I’ve been trying to follow it online a little bit, and there don’t seem to be. But it is always funny to me when something kind of takes off on the internet, and I’m getting my updates from fans tagging me in things on Instagram. I’m like, “Oh interesting. Oh people are still talking about it. That’s cool.”

Instead of an Alison Brie-type, get the real deal. The Marvel Cinematic Universe can make our Alison Brie Larson dreams come true.