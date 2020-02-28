Alison Brie recently tied up her role on BoJack Horseman, and she’s got one more season of GLOW to go, and around that time, Disney+ will be gearing up for the She-Hulk series, which would be perfect timing if Marvel Studios decided to take advantage, right? Meaning that Brie has proven that she can kick butt, and she’s bitingly funny when called upon to do so. That’s why dreamcasting-minded comic book fans keep mentioning Brie on Reddit, where they’ve been pulling for her to play Jennifer Walters in the series.

We asked Brie about the She-Hulk chatter last year. “Oh my god, I saw a photo of me on Instagram as She-Hulk,” the Community star responded at the time. “I don’t know if we can call it a campaign, but I’d certainly support it.” Yep, Brie supports those who think she should play the savagely witty Walters, cousin of Bruce Banner, and on Thursday night, James Corden brought up the subject as well. Specifically, he wanted to know Brie’s take on the recent rumor (and it’s only a rumor) of Marvel Studios looking for an “Alison Brie-type” (in the mid-20s-to-early-30s age range, and Brie is 37) to play She-Hulk. Here’s what Brie said to Corden. She’s taking things in stride, basically:

“I woke up to a lot of Instagram posts of side-by-side pictures of me and She-Hulk, which I just thought, ‘cool.’ And then that quote about an ‘Alison Brie-type,’ which honestly, I found very exciting because for years I’ve auditioned for the ‘Anne Hathaway-type’ or the ‘Zooey Deschanel-type.’ I was like very flattered to be my own type for somebody else.”

So, Brie’s being diplomatic about this, but Corden then remarked that Brie should speak up on the subject, and she joked about making “some phone calls” before admitting that, nope, she has made no such calls. However, Brie previously revealed to Entertainment Weekly that she’s auditioned for multiple Marvel movies over the years, so it seems like she’d kinda want to go for it, if not for the “Alison Brie-type” language in the rumor. I’m in agreement with those who think she’d be fantastic in the role. Presumably, you’ve seen her work as well.