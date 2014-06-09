‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Is Using A Truck Filled With Donuts To Try To Influence Emmy Voters

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is coming off of a strong freshman season that resulted in Golden Globe wins for both the show and its star, Andy Samberg. Unfortunately, with all due respect to the Golden Globes, no one gives a sh*t about the Golden Globes. And so, in an effort to keep the positive buzz about the show going through the Emmy nominating process, and score points with the TV Academy members responsible for the selections, the people at Brooklyn Nine-Nine are doing the only sensible thing one can do in this situation: They are rolling around Southern California in a truck filled with free donuts.

Set to coincide with the mailing out of ballots, the Golden Globe winning show will be out and about starting this morning with a specially wrapped food truck offering coffee, donuts and bagels to not only TV Academy members but also to members of the non-voting public. With cast member Joe Lo Truglio aboard and in service first thing today, the truck will make stops in downtown L.A., Mid-Wilshire, Century City’s Farmer’s Market, Beverly Hills and West LA throughout the day. Other cast members are expected to join the truck over its run around the city until June 13. [Deadline]

“But wait,” you say. “Are we really going to pretend that the members of the TV Academy can be influenced with free food served out of a truck?”

Well, maybe I won’t go so far as to say there’s a direct correlation between free food and Emmy victory, but what I will say is that last year House of Cards handed out free slabs of ribs from a food truck purporting to be Freddy’s, and that show went on to win three Emmys (Best Directing, and two at the Creative Arts ceremony), so there’s at least a precedent here. A delicious precedent. And those are the best kinds of precedents.

Anyway, I sincerely hope that this trend leads to Matthew McConaughey showing up at the TV Academy members’ homes with a six-pack of Lone Star tallboys and offering to mow their lawns. It’s the next logical step, really.

Photo via Roaming Hunger’s Facebook