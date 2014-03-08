Fox Delivers With Early Renewals For ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘New Girl,’ And ‘The Mindy Project’

Great news! Fox pulled the trigger on some early renewals and Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be returning for another season alongside a few other favorites. From Deadline:
Fox has handed early renewals for next season to comedies Brooklyn Nine-Nine, New Girl and The Mindy Project and drama The Following. Golden Globe-winning freshman Brooklyn Nine-Nine is picked up for a second season, Mindy and The Following for a third and New Girl for a fourth.
Not too many surprises given the Golden Globe success of Nine-Nine and the continued ratings for New Girl and The Following. I’m a little shocked that The Mindy Project is returning considering they are on hiatus, but supposedly Fox is looking to break their yearly cycle of pilots and cancellations so it lives on.
These four join Bones, Glee, and Sleepy Hollow as shows returning next season, but still no word on under-performing favorites Raising Hope and Enlisted. Also no news on the fate of Dads, but I’m getting my hopes up that Fox will see quality over numbers. Shows like that just don’t show up everyday.
So is Coach here to stay or nah?
It doesn’t seem like he’s leaving. Then again, Craig T. Nelson is like a roach.
He signed on for the entire season, but Wayans Jr. has a pilot he’s working on. If the pilot works out, obviously he’s off New Girl.
Either way, I don’t see him staying on the show forever. Dude is about to break big.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine renewed? That’s kwazy!
(puts three Warming Glow articles next to each other and three FilmDrunk articles next to each other)
… cupcake match!
I’m surprised The Following is still doing well enough to earn another season. I thought it earned its second season due mostly to its early success, but that the general consensus among both critics and viewers was it had become laughably bad. Thought everyone was gonna check out of the second season and it’d pull like 2 million viewers, then get canceled after three weeks or so. Not that I’ve ever watched it or care a lick about it or those who work on it.
Anyway, hooray for the comedies!
My two big reactions:
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine is renewed, all right!”
“The Mindy Project is renewed? Why?”
The Mindy Project is still funnier than anything on CBS.
@lowcalcalzonezone If that bar was any lower you’d trip over it.
It’s a pretty enjoyable show now that Pally’s on it, imo.
I don’t know how someone as funny as Mindy Kaling can write such a “meh” show.
I’ve gone back and forth on the Mindy Project. The episodes I have seen thus far have been hilarious.
Mindy Project is pretty funny…
It might be time for Raising Hope to go anyways. I’ve still been watching out of loyalty, but other than whatever Bert and Virginia are doing each week, I find the show really boring.
Is Enlisted good? It seems like only Uproxx writers think so.
The people over at the AV Club love it.
I’m just a lowly writer here, but it is pretty funny. I don’t know if it would cut it on another night though or if it s good enough to warrant another season. But I do like it.
I like it. It’s no Brooklyn 99 or Broad City or Rick and Morty, but it’s pretty solid for a show in its first season, and Parker Young and Keith David are excellent in it.
I haven’t watched it yet, but it seems like a lot of really funny people like it. Kumail Nanjiani and Dan Harmon have both mentioned, and I think Ken Tremendous (Michael Shurr) tweeted about it.
The Following? Really? It was good for about give episodes but then it got so progressively worse that it was just ughh
The Blacklist is everything The Following wishes it was.
Also, NBC only has 3 good shows. Sorry, I just like to take shots at NBC whenever I get a chance.
No news on Almost Human??
Screw u, I love it, don’t take this away from me! :'(
Any word on Almost Human? If they go to Sleepy Hollow size season it may be more financially feasible and probably better for the show.
If they aired this season in order it would have been better for the show.