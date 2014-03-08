Fox Delivers With Early Renewals For ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘New Girl,’ And ‘The Mindy Project’

Great news! Fox pulled the trigger on some early renewals and Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be returning for another season alongside a few other favorites. From Deadline:

Fox has handed early renewals for next season to comedies Brooklyn Nine-Nine, New Girl and The Mindy Project and drama The Following. Golden Globe-winning freshman Brooklyn Nine-Nine is picked up for a second season, Mindy and The Following for a third and New Girl for a fourth.

Not too many surprises given the Golden Globe success of Nine-Nine and the continued ratings for New Girl and The Following. I’m a little shocked that The Mindy Project is returning considering they are on hiatus, but supposedly Fox is looking to break their yearly cycle of pilots and cancellations so it lives on.

These four join Bones, Glee, and Sleepy Hollow as shows returning next season, but still no word on under-performing favorites Raising Hope and Enlisted. Also no news on the fate of Dads, but I’m getting my hopes up that Fox will see quality over numbers. Shows like that just don’t show up everyday.