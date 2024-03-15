Busy Philipps recently helped orchestrate the “biggest comeback in pop music history” after her comedy series Girls5Eva was moved from Peacock to Netflix, and now she is looking to make the biggest comeback in late-night hosting since that other guy.

In 2018, Philipps debuted her very own talk show, Busy Tonight, where she would chat with various celebrity guests, including Julia Roberts, Tina Fey, her BFF Michelle Williams, and more. Then, like most shows these days, it was canceled after one season. Now, Philipps is getting a second shot at late night with Busy This Week, a new heading to QVC+. Oh, you didn’t know that the iconic home shopping network also has its own streamer? Time to catch up and order some decorative porcelain eggs for just three installments of $15.66!

According to the press release, the show will follow a similar premise as Busy Tonight:

During each half-hour episode, viewers will join Busy on the couch to get an unscripted take on whatever has kept us busy this week. From celebrity guest interviews and laugh-out-loud moments to personal stories and her favorite curated shopping finds, Busy will give her audience a healthy dose of [retail] therapy.

The show will launch May 8 with episodes airing weekly on Wednesdays, followed by four holiday-themed episodes later this year. Not only will you be able to watch Philipps, but you can also shop her looks from the episodes at the same time.

“When we tried to get a seat at the late-night table to bring this concept to life, there didn’t seem to be any room for women,” Philipps said in a statement. “But when we came to QVC+, they immediately recognized this was something special and we recognized their platform was perfect for reaching our audience. Instead of just giving us a seat, they gave us the whole table.” And that table can soon be yours for the low low price of $169.99!

(Via Variety)