In addition to politely disagreeing on the internet with Martin Scorsese and shepherding about a hundred projects in development, the Russo Brothers have set their sights on converting the Oscar-winning Western Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid into a series for Prime Video. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they’ve found their Butch in Regé-Jean Page and their Sundance Kid in Glen Powell. Right off the bat, it’s obvious that the show will have a different energy from the movie because both the Bridgerton and Top Gun: Maverick stars are about the same age. It’s a far cry from the outlaw mentorship program vibe between Paul Newman and Robert Redford.

The series is also meant to be the foundation for a larger universe (because, le sigh, of course it is), promising spin-offs and other series to follow. The cart is before the horse. Of course, it’s always possible that Amazon dumping cash into these spin-offs will vault them into popularity by sheer algorithmic determination.

Kaz and Ryan Firpo (who wrote Eternals) will write the scripts for every episode, but the production hasn’t secured directors yet.

The Russo Brothers are basically all over the field, making movies like The Gray Man for Netflix, this series and the worldbuilding exercise The Citadel for Amazon, Marvel movies on the side. You name it. Now to see if they can do the Hole-in-the-Wall Gang justice.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)