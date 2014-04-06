Cameron Diaz Wants You To Know That Pubic Hair Is There For A Reason And It Deserves Your Respect

For some reason or another, Cameron Diaz has opened up about her opinion on women’s pubic hair during her recent visit to The Graham Norton Show. She didn’t hesitate to dive right in and let everyone know her opinion on the subject. Via E!:

“I would like to clear up what I said. I don’t care what women do with it, but we should be informed about how their bodies work,” Diaz clarified. “It [pubic hair] is there for a reason and to laser it off is to lose it forever!” She then grabbed filming director Richard Ayoade’s hair as a prop before adding, “It will never come back, and I think women should consider what forever means.”

And then co-guest Russell Crowe threw a rotary dial telephone at her head. But, you know, whatever. When it comes to what a woman wants to do with her body, it’s her decision. I know I go against some popular opinions, but I like Cameron Diaz. I think she is talented and full-on attractive. I own The Mask on VHS because of her and she, along with the Pink Power Ranger, was a major part of my formative years:

The 41-year-old dedicates a section of her book, which aims to help women love their bodies, to explain why she thinks it is important for ladies to forgo the laser hair removal trend. “I hear that there’s a big fad these days of young women undergoing laser hair removal on all of their lady bits,” the blond beauty writes in the section, titled In Praise of Pubes. Diaz adds that the idea of laser hair removal is a “crazy idea” because it lasts “forever.” (via)

Okay, tap the breaks, Diaz. Going hairless has been the fad for decades! I really want to read her book now because of the sheer fact that there is a section titled “In Praise of Pubes.”

I can only hope there is some kind of illustration to go along with it. A visual aid or one of those interactive patches you see in kids books. Actually, wait… no, I don’t.

(Via E!/ Graham Norton)