Cameron Diaz Wants You To Know That Pubic Hair Is There For A Reason And It Deserves Your Respect

For some reason or another, Cameron Diaz has opened up about her opinion on women’s pubic hair during her recent visit to The Graham Norton Show. She didn’t hesitate to dive right in and let everyone know her opinion on the subject. Via E!:
“I would like to clear up what I said. I don’t care what women do with it, but we should be informed about how their bodies work,” Diaz clarified. “It [pubic hair] is there for a reason and to laser it off is to lose it forever!”
She then grabbed filming director Richard Ayoade’s hair as a prop before adding, “It will never come back, and I think women should consider what forever means.”
And then co-guest Russell Crowe threw a rotary dial telephone at her head. But, you know, whatever. When it comes to what a woman wants to do with her body, it’s her decision. I know I go against some popular opinions, but I like Cameron Diaz. I think she is talented and full-on attractive. I own The Mask on VHS because of her and she, along with the Pink Power Ranger, was a major part of my formative years:
The 41-year-old dedicates a section of her book, which aims to help women love their bodies, to explain why she thinks it is important for ladies to forgo the laser hair removal trend.
“I hear that there’s a big fad these days of young women undergoing laser hair removal on all of their lady bits,” the blond beauty writes in the section, titled In Praise of Pubes. Diaz adds that the idea of laser hair removal is a “crazy idea” because it lasts “forever.” (via)
Okay, tap the breaks, Diaz. Going hairless has been the fad for decades! I really want to read her book now because of the sheer fact that there is a section titled “In Praise of Pubes.”
I can only hope there is some kind of illustration to go along with it. A visual aid or one of those interactive patches you see in kids books. Actually, wait… no, I don’t.
(Via E!/ Graham Norton)
I’m curious what “reason” she thinks pubic hair exists for. It’s an evolutionary leftover, serving no purpose whatsoever in modern life.
Having been the recipient of some inventive and ultimately regrettable spontaneous erotic shaving one fall evening long ago, I can attest to the superbly insulating properties of pubic hair.
Shit got cold, real quick.
Eh, wear flannel panties. Seriously, though, any area that is constantly clothed has no need for hair.
It helps keep bacteria off your cooch.
@Cami bacteria off and crabs on!
@Mechakisc: [www.youtube.com]
I can’t believe she touched Ayoade’s hair, it’s quite rude. She also is way too loud.
White people (mostly women) feel a strong sense of physical entitlement to touch black people’s hair.
I’ve that happen a few times and it’s just freaking weird. I remember being downtown and a young white woman came up to me smiling. She hugged me and put her hands in my afro. She told me “Never cut it” and “Keep it sift and beautiful.” I still don’t know if she was on acid or not.
Wait seriously. Lasering it off means you lose it forever? Does this work for beards as well? Cause I would love not to have to shave anymore
Dude, run, Swanson is headed for your house with a wooden plank that has a nail in it.
Worth it if means no more shaving . God it’s so annoying. And so goddamn expensive. Fucking biology and pointless body hair
Dollar Shave Club, dude. I meanwhile go the other way, I have a (bad) beard by sheer virtue of being too lazy to shave.
I’ve never actually read up on it (although my hairy ass definitely should) but I’m *preeetty* sure that you need to go multiple times in order to become “completely hairless”. Each visit makes the hair comes back slower, softer, and lighter, until after enough visits it’s back down to peach fuzz.
Basically, this dizzy bitch wrote a book and put a chapter on the subject, but didn’t do the research to realize that, no, it isn’t forever if you get it done once. If that were true, either body hair in general (or at the very least, pubes) would’ve been ancient history by now, or the shit is even more ridiculously expensive than I thought and that over a lifetime it’s actually easier to both shave and wax.
Also, instead of dollar shave club, I just buy gilette fusion cartridges (5 blades with 1 on back) on ebay in lots. In the past 3 years I’ve only had to do it twice. The first time I got 20 blades for 20 bucks. 2nd time I bought 8 for 16. Not as good a deal, but a box of 8 at any pharmacy usually costs nearly 40.
Oh no. I don’t buy these cheap blades. My skin is sensitive so I get the more expensive stuff. And I have to let it grow out a bit before I shave otherwise my skin gets really irritated. The very minimum between shaves for me is three days or it’s really unpleasant.
Ugh. Come on science. Give a some super way of permanently removing hair forever in a fast easy way
She is a twat
“She didn’t hesitate to dive right in”
I see what you did there.
Really wish Crowe would have cold cocked her.
or at least mowed her lawn right there and then
[i.imgur.com]
Right on, Cameron. I love a good bush on a woman. There’s nothing worse than a baby vagina with no hair. Stop that shit @all women.
Btw you’re not a real fucking man if you haven’t seen one irl and been with with a feral woman. I WANT HAIR. I WANT ALL THE HAIR.
Enjoy the taste of stagnant piss on your girl’s pubes then.
Stagnant piss? Wow you’re an incredibly dumb fucker.
I don’t think Diaz really gives a shit one way or the other about womens’ pubic hair, I think she’s just sad that no one wants to see her lonely vagina like they used to.
[img.pandawhale.com]
Yes…but what happened to her face.
She decided after breaking her nose so many times that she would get it corrected.. and now it makes her look weird.
Bitch got old.
I will not go down on a chick with a fucking 70s bush.
Nothing is worse than gaging on a stray pube.
Cameron Diaz is like the Sarah McLachlan of saving the Pubic Louse.