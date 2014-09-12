‘I Made You Eat Your Parents!’: Eric Cartman’s Most Evil ‘South Park’ Episodes, Ranked

5. “Dances With Smurfs” – Original Air Date: November 11, 2009
Glenn Beck was inexplicably popular in 2009, and Matt and Trey found a clever way to poke fun at him: just turn Cartman into Glenn Beck for an entire episode. Oh, and give away the ending to Avatar while you’re at it. Anyway, Cartman’s rhetoric against Wendy is naturally horrible, and does a great job poking fun at Fox News’ tendency to frame horrible accusations as questions (“Wendy Testaburger has proven time and time again that she will do anything to pleasure her vagina. Whether it is the school football team or the janitors on their break, Wendy spends her time as president on her knees or on her back taking the old in-out for hours on end!…..Or does she?“) Cartman gets his in the end when Wendy steals his idea for Dances With Smurfs, but not before we get some classic Evil Cartman, and some relentless shots at Mr. Beck.
4. “Le Petit Tourette” – Original Air Date: October 3, 2007
Ok, the idea of an 8-year-old pretending he has Tourette’s so that he can swear in class actually isn’t that far-fetched. But boy, does Cartman take it to another level. Eventually, he realizes that not only can he swear whenever he wants, he can also say whatever he wants about Jews, and everyone just assumes it’s his Tourette’s. The plan nearly backfires when he seems to develop actual Tourette’s, losing the ability to filter out what he says. Naturally, Cartman avoids serious trouble, and everything goes back to normal. But not before Eric gets out some quality swears (“If I could say ‘tampon d–ks–t’ in class, I’d be soooooooooo happy”).
3. “Casa Bonita” – Original Air Date: November 12, 2003
This one might be the best example of just how far Cartman will go to get what he wants. When Kyle tells him he’s not invited to Casa Bonita for his birthday party, Eric is determined to find a way in. He sucks it up and acts nice to Kyle, to the point where Kyle actually thinks he’s changed. But that’s not enough, because there’s still no extra room at the party for him. He needs to eliminate someone from the group, and naturally, he sets his sights on poor, naive Butters, convincing him the world is ending and zombies are roaming the streets. Amusingly, Butters manages to create his own new town. Eventually Cartman gets found out, and has just one minute to play at Casa Bonita before he has to spend a week in juvie. Was it worth it? Totally.
I can’t help but feel you Sugared this list like the others. While its true that he tries to get rid of the Jews, he doesn’t actually get rid of anyone….In the Tenorman episode, he murders two people, chops them up into a chili, and feeds them to their own son…..over twenty dollars….how is that not number 1??
And if you’ve seen the episode 201, it’s even darker than that, though Cartman didn’t know.
Not only that but he did it in front of Tenorman’s favorite band, Radiohead!
He didn’t murder anyone, he set them up to be shot by that farmer.
I think this list is lacking using aborted fetuses to make a pizza joint.
Wrong again. And I fall into the Sugar Trap again. Why do I reply? You want this. You’re the Westboro Baptist Church of Uproxx authors.
That seems….harsh
No, Randy Marsh is the #1 secondary character.
Does Randy even count as a secondary character anymore? He’s got enough episodes devoted to him that he’s essentially one of the main characters now.
You should bump:
5. “Dances With Smurfs” – Original Air Date: November 11, 2009
Off the list and add in:
“HumancentiPad” – Original Air Date: April 27, 2011
I mean – he helped get Kyle into one of the most disturbing things (other than eating your own Grandparents and being Hitler) ever to be done.
Come on UPROXX- Bring your “A” Game next time
Pretty sure Kyle brought that upon himself. Gotta read the fine print in the iTunes updates
When you’re right you’re right Chong – My apologies – nothing to see here – carry on
Yeah, I’m going to go ahead and disagree with you here Bob.
Scott Tenorman Must Die should be first. As Derbal mentioned, Cartman actually killed Scott’s parents, turned them into chili, and fed them to their son over $20 and some pubes.
The list also needs to include Krazy Kripples because of the aborted fetuses and the used car salesman approach Cartman took.
Dennis is still the most evil.
Am I the only one who remembers that Cartman intentionally gave Kyle HIV?
No kidding… not to mention the time he denied Kyle a much needed kidney
I’m HIV positive this should be on the list.
Alcoholics you just about made me spit out my pho when I read that.
That being said, that episode absolutely deserves #1. The Scott Tenorman ordeal is #2 for sure, but for the love of Thor, HE GAVE KYLE AIDS.
“Dances With Smurfs” doesn’t even crack the top 10 and “Scott Tenorman Must Die” should unequivocally be #1.
“Ginger Kids” — the episode where Cartman gives a hate speech about gingers, causing widespread hate crimes against gingers, only to be tricked into thinking he’s a ginger and starting the “better red than dead” movement that culminates in the near-genocide of every non-ginger kid in South Park before Cartman realizes he was tricked — should probably be on here, especially since it inspired a “Kick A Ginger Day” in real life. “Ginger Cow” where Cartman torment Kyle with his farts for an entire episode before ruining peace in the Middle East by refusing to admit he’s got a small dick probably also merits a mention, definitely more so than Dances With Smurfs.
“Crack Baby Athletic Association” (Cartman starts a league that broadcasts crack babies fighting for balls filled with crack, and convinces Kyle to get in on the scheme) should also probably be on here, but that episode was also a great skewering of the NCAA, and had a heartwarming ending with Wunter Slaush providing an orphanage for the crack babies which maybe keeps it out of the top 5.
I guess what I’m saying is, keep your fucking awful opinions about South Park to yourself.
Agreed on Ginger Kids – maybe it should be lumped with Passion of the Jew for attempted genocide, but it should definitely be on there.
How are we not putting Scott Tenerman Must Die 1st and why is the special olympics episode not on here sure he fails put he pretends to be retarded
Sugar’d is the new Rowles’d
The Tourette’s episode is one of my favorites – just incredible. I love how Cartman is so dumb that he thinks Tourette’s extends to the written word as well – I forget who he writes the letter to at one point, but he writes “Donkey Boner!” at the end – you know, ’cause he has Tourette’s.
So many good candidates, really – I also love the one where he stars the Christian Rock band just to win a bet, and mercilessly exploits the fan base. Some of those songs are just amazing……”I’m going get down on my knees, and start pleasing Jesus……..”
I remember after the scott tenorman episode I just started at the scream for like 5 minutes in stunned silence. Then I burst out laughing. That episodes great
While everyone is (rightly) yelling at Sugar for screwing up yet another pointless list, at least none of us are actually him. Seriously, we can’t even call these things divisive because for that to happen he’d need at least one person on his side.
Have to throw in episode “Up the Down Steroid” where he pretends he’s special to beat all the other “retards”. Btw, thats not me; thats Eric Cartman’s language.
This is PERFECT! When I read the title, right away I thought of the Casa Bonita one. This is just great! And I forgot about the Tourette’s one. Totally agree with that.
The Scott Tennerman Must Die episode is a direct play off of Shakespeare’s tragedy Titus Andonicus. ART!
Totally disagree with this ranking!!! I’m not that specific and I don’t know the name of the chapters, but in first place “I made you eat your parents” is by far the most cruel thing Cartman ever did. In second place, a series of chapters that aren’t even mentioned here: as The Coon he took control of Kuthulu and killed many people, destroyed cities… it was gerat!!! :D But then again, that wasn’t THAT evil, if you consider he killed also Justin Bieber, that compensates for everything else… and the chapter in which he helps South Park to get rid of the hippies… that was a very cruel thing at the end when he makes Kyle to look at him while he was playing with his remote control truck that Kyle was never ever meant to have. :D :D :D
“Yess, YESSS, the tears of unfathomable sadness, YESSS!”
I think they mess these lists up on purpose to create more discussion in the comments.
“I remember watching this episode when it originally aired. The ending to this one was so shocking when it originally aired that I basically froze in place for five minutes after it ended. What the hell did I just watch?! He made that poor kid eat his parents?! This was the episode that established just how horrible Cartman could be, and was the blueprint for several of the other episodes on this list. With that said, there is one episode that managed to top it….”
Totally had the same reaction. I didn’t know whether I should have laughed, but dammit I was in stitches. For all of you claiming Tenorman should be #1, Cartman didn’t murder anyone. He set Scott’s parents up to maybe get shot by farmer Denkins.
I think the Coon episode deserves a mention, in which he uses Professor Chaos as a puppet to possibly blow up a hospital.
Isn’t it worse that Cartman manipulated someone else to do his dirty work for him?
“Scott Tenorman Must Die” = #1 for the simple fact Radiohead is in that episode. #just
Back in 1998 or there about, long before, South Park had much in the way of violence, two boys, aged 11 and 13, grabbed guns from their parents’ gun cases. They then shot up their school yard, targeting all the girls. they claimed they were badly influenced by South Park because Kenny never stayed dead.This was not a case of Scott Tenoman’s parents, who are fictitious being killed. This is a case of the parents of two boys in rural Arkansas, who are not fictitious, being murderers.
What about the time he made the south rise again?
Scott Tenorman must Die is the most evil.
You know how I know the Tenorman episode is the moste evile? It made me stop watching the show.
It’s hard to name just five.