With Mayim Bialik pausing her hosting duties to honor the writers’ strike, Ken Jennings has stepped in as the host of Celebrity Jeopardy!. Unfortunately, for him, the newest lineup of “star” contestants is not going over well.

Jennings recently shared a teaser promoting the upcoming season premiere where he touted that contestants will be competing for a $1,000,000 prize that will be donated to a charity of their choice. However, Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer couldn’t help but notice something was missing.

“Cool teaser, but where are the celebrities?” he wrote while tweeting the teaser.

In fairness, the new season of Celebrity Jeopardy! does have a handful of notable stars. However, it is populated with a fair amount of lesser-known TV actors who might not be easily recognizable to Jeopardy! watchers who aren’t TV buffs.

You can see the full Celebrity Jeopardy! lineup below via the New York Post:

In addition to Shepard, fans can look forward to watching “Abbott Elementary” actress, Lisa Ann Walter, “Law & Order: Organized Crime” leading man Christopher Meloni, Mark Duplass of “The Morning Show,” Dulé Hill of “The Wonder Years,” Oscar winner for “Mighty Aphrodite” Mira Sorvino, “Veep” star Timothy Simons, Utkarsh Ambudkar of “Ghosts,” Steven Weber of “Chicago Med” Emily Hampshire from “Schitt’s Creek” and Katie Nolan from “Speed Round.”

Celebrity Jeopardy! premieres September 27 at 8/7c on ABC.

