Who Are The Contestants For ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Season 2?

It’s that time of year for celebrity game show competitions! This time, Ken Jennings will take over as host for Celebrity Jeopardy, and a new group of smart celebs are gearing up to get their button-pressing fingers ready to answer the the clues in the form of a question. Surely nothing could go wrong here.

The celebs will compete for a shot at $1,000,000 towards their favorite charity. This season includes Kevin from The Office (Brian Baumgartner), Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter, and everyone’s favorite NYPD detective Christopher Meloni from Law & Order. Plus some athletes are thrown in there for good measure. Here are the rest of the competitors:

Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts)

Shane Battier (former NBA player)

Brian Baumgartner (The Office)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Peter Facinelli (Twilight franchise)

Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek)

Dule Hill (The West Wing)

Christopher Meloni (Law & Order: Organized Crime)

Katie Nolan (TV sports personality)

Adam Rodriguez (Criminal Minds)

Peter Schrager (NFL broadcaster)

Sherri Shepherd (Sherri)

Mira Sorvino (Sound of Freedom)

Timothy Simmons (Don’t Worry Darling)

Sheryl Underwood (comedian)

Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary)

Steven Weber (Chicago Med)

Nine more contestants will be announced at a later date. Season two of Celebrity Jeopardy! will begin on Wednesday, September 27 at 8 pm on ABC.

