This past Saturday was meant to be celebratory for the Gen V cast: it was the first scheduled table read for season two. Instead, they heard terrible news. Chance Perdomo, the actor who played Andre Anderson in The Boys spinoff series, had died in a motorcycle accident. He was 27 years old.

On Monday, Perdomo’s co-stars, including Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Shelley Conn, and Sean Patrick Thomas, released a joint statement about his tragic death on social media. “Our hearts are with Chance’s loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss,” it reads. “We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs and the authenticity he carried with him always. Rest in peace dear friend, you will be deeply missed. Love, The Gen V Cast.”

In a separate tribute, co-star Lizze Broadway wrote, “Remembering my beloved friend and cast mate, Chance Perdomo, whose passing has left a profound void in my heart. Chance possessed so many interpersonal gifts that I treasured deeply. He was a vital part of my growth as an individual, his gentle spirit lifting me up when I needed it most. To me, he was and always will be my superhero. I am in shock and grieving his loss deeply. Rest in peace, dear Chance. You will forever hold a special place in my heart. I love you.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger added, “This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend – gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in GenV. RIP Chance.”

Filming for The Boys season two has been pushed back indefinitely.

(Via Variety)