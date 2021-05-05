Channing Tatum hasn’t been shirtless in every movie he’s appeared in. For instance, here he is wearing a jaunty sailor’s suit in Hail, Caesar! But he has been shirtless in many of the movies he’s been in, including She’s the Man, Step Up, Magic Mike, and Magic Mike XXL, a masterpiece. Tatum doesn’t mind showing off his abs (and the people (me) watching his movies don’t mind seeing them), but it’s not easy being ripped.

“As someone who works out for a job, I promise you I would not look like this unless I had to be naked in most of my movies mostly,” he told Kelly Clarkson on Tuesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “At some point I have to get better at acting so I don’t have to be naked in all of them.” Someone get this man a wool sweater ASAP:

“I literally get to work out as a job and it’s still hard,” he said. “I can’t imagine people who have a 9-5 job, who have kids at home, and where do they get the energy and the time to actually focus on themselves?”

To be fair, Tatum wasn’t naked in This is the End. He’s wearing a gimp suit.