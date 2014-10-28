Charles Barkley’s Charade Performance With Jimmy Fallon Belongs In The Hall Of Shame

I ask this sincerely, has Charles Barkley ever played ‘Charades’ before? Judging from this clip on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, I’m going to say no.

Fallon: Movie, 4 Wordsbegins doing martial arts
Barkley: Karate Kid?

*insert sad trombone

In fairness to Chuck, he did guess Titanic correctly, so his Hall of Shame performance wasn’t completely pitiful. That being said, how do you get Karate Kid from this wild gesticulation?

