Charles Barkley’s Charade Performance With Jimmy Fallon Belongs In The Hall Of Shame

I ask this sincerely, has Charles Barkley ever played ‘Charades’ before? Judging from this clip on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, I’m going to say no.
Fallon: Movie, 4 Words…begins doing martial arts
Barkley: Karate Kid?
*insert sad trombone
In fairness to Chuck, he did guess Titanic correctly, so his Hall of Shame performance wasn’t completely pitiful. That being said, how do you get Karate Kid from this wild gesticulation?
i wanted more than anything for tweedy to interrupt chuck and just say “do you have any idea who i am?”
Wait. Jimmy Fallon is still a thing? Huh. I guess I live 6-months ahead of you where we all say *meh*.
BTW Does Dane Cook still reside where you live? If so, you might want to check you calendars.
Yes, Jimmy Fallon, the number one late night host of the long running Tonight Show, which millions of people watch every night, is still a thing.
Never could come through when it mattered.