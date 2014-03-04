Check Out K-Log's Guest Spot On 'Archer Vice'

#GIFs #Archer
Contributing Writer
03.04.14 14 Comments
The antics continue on Archer Vice, where this week’s guest star is the often referenced Kenny Loggins.

Turns out K-Log is in town, and would make the perfect present for Lana’s baby shower.

danger-wait

It turns out Loggins isn’t the most trusting guy around.

k-log-defense

And who would be, what with that mystery case?

mystery-case

Archer ends up gaining Loggins’ trust.

dangle

We’re treated to a “Danger Zone” performance at the baby shower with Cherlene.

duet

In the end, Lana is impressed with beard guy.

roasters

And hey, Pam is happy.

crack-up

There are some Loggins-free GIFs over the next two pages. Be sure to come back here later for a full recap.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs#Archer
TAGSARCHERArcher Vicegifs

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP