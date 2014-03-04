The antics continue on Archer Vice, where this week’s guest star is the often referenced Kenny Loggins.
Turns out K-Log is in town, and would make the perfect present for Lana’s baby shower.
It turns out Loggins isn’t the most trusting guy around.
And who would be, what with that mystery case?
Archer ends up gaining Loggins’ trust.
We’re treated to a “Danger Zone” performance at the baby shower with Cherlene.
In the end, Lana is impressed with beard guy.
And hey, Pam is happy.
Before anybody makes any album purchases you should know that Itunes is selling the Cherlene album for $12 and Amazon is selling it for $9. OUTLAW COUNTRY!
And if you’re not going to buy the album, buy the song “Midnight Blues” it’s fantastic, but the whole album is really good.
its also on spotify
Also, Krieger’s Virtual Girlfriend and Mallory are not hitting it off. Could this be the thing that turns Krieger against not-actually-ISIS-anymore?
I’m just gonna go ahead and say it. Great season so far, but last night’s episode was very underwhelming.
Yeah… Kenny Loggins should stick to his singer/songwriter role – and leave voice acting to others. Having said that, we still got *just* enough of the characters we love to make it worthwhile.
The two of you are on crack. Which you probably bought from Kreiger.
@Horatio Cornblower I call it like I see it. Last night’s episode was not great.
K-Logs was awesome. More, I say, more!
Agreed, I’m starting to wonder if this gas-leak season is gonna’ pan out.
I haven’t gotten to watch the episode yet but, these out of context gif’s are fucking amazing.
The Kenny Loggins Roasters line and the stare down between Mallory and Krieger’s wife killed me.
“Check Out K-Log’s Guest Spot On ‘Archer Vice’”
don’t you mean G-spot?
Was that Clancy Brown as the giant bodyguard?