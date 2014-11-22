Chelsea Peretti Had Her Beyonce Dreams Come True On ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

Supposedly if you look through Chelsea Peretti’s Instagram, you start to see that she has quite the fondness for Beyonce. She’s superimposing her head on the singer’s photos, using her and husband Jay-Z in other photos, and just having a good old time with everyone’s favorite pantsless diva.

Well during a visit to The Wendy Williams Show, Peretti had her Instagram dreams become a reality with her own life size Beyonce cutout with Peretti’s face added to it:

THANK U MAI BELOVED @WendyWilliams FOR MAKING MY DREAMS COME TRUE pic.twitter.com/YMSlHiAqC2 — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) November 20, 2014

That’s something special. Screw actually getting to meet the singer and steal her soul, a cutout with your face attached is much better. Plus no one is going to call you a monster for possessing one of America’s sweethearts.

Elsewhere in the interview, Peretti brings up People’s sexiest man issue and her Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Terry Crews. Supposedly he has quite the serious dark side on the set and is always telling stories about his rough upbringing in Flint, Michigan. It’s worth a watch and happens right around the same time as the Beyonce reveal (near the end of the video), so you don’t have to sit through all of it.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via Wendy Williams / Chelsea Peretti)