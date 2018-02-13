In October 2016, Netflix announced the first of many massive new deals with preeminent stand-up comedians when it name-dropped Chris Rock. For the first time in eight years, the comic would be returning to his roots with not one, but two new comedy specials to debut exclusively on the streaming giant’s platform. Yet nearly a year and a half’s worth of subsequent deals with and specials by other comedians like Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer, and Jerry Seinfeld, Rock’s Netflix debut has yet to be scheduled. Or, at least that was the case until today.

Earlier this morning, Rock himself revealed that the mysterious “Tamborine” teaser Netflix posted Super Bowl weekend was actually a teaser for his new comedy special, Chris Rock: Tamborine. The video he posted to Twitter (and elsewhere on social media) simply rehashed the original teaser, but added Rock’s name and the February 14th premiere date. His first stand-up special since 2008’s Kill the Messenger, Tamborine promises a new hour of Rock’s “trademark laser-like observations” on a “gamut of contemporary issues” with what the official press release dubs his “incisive and insightful commentary on life.”

Directed by fellow Netflix comedian Bo Burnham and filmed at New York’s Brooklyn Academy of Music, Chris Rock: Tamborine begins streaming Valentine’s Day only on Netflix.