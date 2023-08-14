Late last year, the long-running reality show Chrisley Knows Best came to an unexpected end: Its two main stars were sentenced to prison. But the show must go on, and so it will now that the non-jailed portion of the real estate-rich family are getting their own spin-off series.

As per Page Six, kids Chase, Savannah, Chloe, and Grayson — along with “Nanny” Faye Chrisley, aka the mother of imprisoned patriarch Todd — have signed a deal with the Scout Productions, the company behind Queer Eye, to return to the airwaves, sans the family heads. The show will watch as they “pick up their lives” after their parents were found guilty of multiple charges and sent to the clink for lengthy stays.

Last summer, Todd and his wife Julie were both found guilty on various charges of fraud and tax evasion. It took another five months for them to be sentenced, and the judge didn’t go light: Todd got 12 yeas while Julie “only” got six. Both began their sentences back in January. They were first indicted in 2019, but they kept shooting episodes of their much-watched USA Network reality show.

At the time her parents were beginning their prison stints, daughter Savannah, 26, revealed she had already been “talking to a few production companies” about getting the brood back on TV.

