Christina Applegate’s 10 Most Stylish ‘Married…With Children’ Outfits

Christina Applegate has been on TV or in movies literally her entire life. OK, that’s not technically true: she didn’t get her first role, on Days of Our Lives, until she was three months old. What a slacker. From there, she did a Playtex commercial, played “Fan” in the terrible Beatlemania: The Movie, and had a number of small roles in various TV shows, including Charles In Charge, Silver Spoons, and Family Ties. But Applegate got her big break in 1987, when she was cast in Married…with Children, which would keep her, as well as Ed O’Neill, Katey “Gemmacide” Sagal, and David Faustino, busy for 11 seasons. It was never a ratings juggernaut — it peaked at #29 — though a lot of that had to do with Fox being a relatively new network when the sitcom premiered, and many households didn’t carry it.

But the people who did watch it, loved it, largely because of Applegate’s performance as the sexually promiscuous Kelly Bundy. Applegate turned 43 today, so let’s take a look back at some of her best achingly late ’80s, early ’90s Married…with Children outfits. They’re all wonderful.

1.

Honestly, this is one of the more “classy,” in the most traditional sense of the word, shirts that Kelly ever wore. The necklace really compliments the floppy sleeves.