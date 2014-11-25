Christina Applegate’s 10 Most Stylish ‘Married…With Children’ Outfits

Christina Applegate has been on TV or in movies literally her entire life. OK, that’s not technically true: she didn’t get her first role, on Days of Our Lives, until she was three months old. What a slacker. From there, she did a Playtex commercial, played “Fan” in the terrible Beatlemania: The Movie, and had a number of small roles in various TV shows, including Charles In Charge, Silver Spoons, and Family Ties. But Applegate got her big break in 1987, when she was cast in Married…with Children, which would keep her, as well as Ed O’Neill, Katey “Gemmacide” Sagal, and David Faustino, busy for 11 seasons. It was never a ratings juggernaut — it peaked at #29 — though a lot of that had to do with Fox being a relatively new network when the sitcom premiered, and many households didn’t carry it.
But the people who did watch it, loved it, largely because of Applegate’s performance as the sexually promiscuous Kelly Bundy. Applegate turned 43 today, so let’s take a look back at some of her best achingly late ’80s, early ’90s Married…with Children outfits. They’re all wonderful.
1.
Honestly, this is one of the more “classy,” in the most traditional sense of the word, shirts that Kelly ever wore. The necklace really compliments the floppy sleeves.
Kelly was actually Miss Weenie Tot.
What’s a Weenie Tot? Well, in the immortal words of Mr. Bundy:
“A Weenie Tot is a delicious little hot dog type meat, wrapped in a breaded shell and deep fried in pure lard…its nature’s perfect food”
I am pretty sure that was the time Kelly competed to be the Miss Weenie Tot spokesmodel, winning Al a lifetime supply of Weenie Tots that all turned into sawdust. GET IT TOGETHER, JOSH!
The wonder of Kelly Bundy cannot be reduced to any numbered list.
Wasn’t there an episode with Mila Jovovich? Or was I dreaming?
YO Buds mullet in pic 8 is serious!!!
Where the hell is “the neeeeeeeewwwwww Alante”?
How this outfit did not make the list is beyond me.
I believe it’s number 10. But yeah, a view from the front was a glaring omission from the list.
Kelly Bundy > Kelly Kapowski ?
Can anybody tell me what episode #1 is from???