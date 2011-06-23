Cliffs Notes: ‘True Blood’ and ‘Weeds’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Okay, we’ve got some Cliffs Notes for those of you who just ordered premium cable and want to spend your summer inside watching new seasons of shows you’re behind on. Above is a five-minute summary of the first three seasons of “True Blood,” and below is six seasons of “Weeds” recapped in two minutes. I definitely appreciate and prefer the economy of the “Weeds” video, but it’s animated instead of live-action, thus robbing me of the one thing I might watch for: Mary-Louise Parker’s luscious body of work as an actress.

So “True Blood” gets the top billing. Obviously, all of the good (read: naked) parts didn’t make the cut, but it’s a nice way to catch up if you watch the show like I do: while paying attention to something else until people start having sex or getting murdered.

[“Weeds” video via Vulture]