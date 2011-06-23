Cliffs Notes: ‘True Blood’ and ‘Weeds’

Okay, we’ve got some Cliffs Notes for those of you who just ordered premium cable and want to spend your summer inside watching new seasons of shows you’re behind on. Above is a five-minute summary of the first three seasons of “True Blood,” and below is six seasons of “Weeds” recapped in two minutes. I definitely appreciate and prefer the economy of the “Weeds” video, but it’s animated instead of live-action, thus robbing me of the one thing I might watch for: Mary-Louise Parker’s luscious body of work as an actress.
So “True Blood” gets the top billing. Obviously, all of the good (read: naked) parts didn’t make the cut, but it’s a nice way to catch up if you watch the show like I do: while paying attention to something else until people start having sex or getting murdered.
[“Weeds” video via Vulture]
The main character Sookie and her best friend Tara, are not particularly well written and are frequently pretty annoying. This show is riddled with problems and often absurd (and not in the good way). All I want to know is whether or not the ‘Jessica’ character is getting naked this season. If that actress gets nekkid, all will be forgiven.
We miss you indeed… although she made a guest appearance in one of the episodes of “Covert Affairs” a while back. … What? I watched it for the articles!
True Blood could be recapped thusly:
Sex, blood, boobs, BEEL!, hot shirtless guy, SOOKEH, angst, boobs, blood, werewolves, SOOKEH!, that crazy lady from BSG, more blood, generally nudity, sassy gay friend, SOOKEH!
Also, armadillo.
Every time Bill says “Sookie,” it sounds like he’s getting punched in the stomach. That and the promise of a naked Jessica will keep me watching at least one more season. A naked Pam wouldn’t hurt in the meantime. I’m just sayin’.
You can’t buy a Nissan Murano in Tara, very disappointing (but in Germany you can get a Dacia Duster St. Pauli edition, very close).
I guess what I’m saying is more Tara, less of everyone else.
Just let us know when Jessica gets naked.
Aeyo’s Cot, you’ve managed to say something no one else in the history of television viewers has ever said: “…more Tara.”
Really? More of the worst actress on TV, and the most annoying character on the show? I’d almost rather watch the Kardashians than any scene with Tara.
ALMOST.
So you agree she’s unique.
El Andy and Councilman Doug should have gotten a spinoff show after the season U-Turn died. Is it me or does MLP get hotter as she ages?