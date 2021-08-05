Cobra Kai continues to harness nostalgia in the most effective way, by reeling in a new generation of audience members and handily defeating the vast majority of reboots, revivals, and relaunches. Season 4 somehow wrapped shooting months ago after hot-dropping Season 3 early last year, and now, we’re seeing a teaser that previews how the rivalries will go down at the All Valley Karate Tournament. This, of course, takes Daniel-san and Johnny Lawrence back to the event that changed both their lives three decades ago: when Daniel crane-kicked his bully (thereby defeating his bully’s bully as well) and launched himself into local celebrity status forever, car dealership and all.

We know how that all played out for Johnny, who is obviously still a bit of an a-hole, but he’s a likable a-hole now. Furthermore, Johnny and Daniel united their dojos in the last season finale to go up against their now-mutual enemy: John Kreese. As for that guy, he’s already called in reinforcements in the form of his old Vietnam War buddy and O.G. co-founder of the Cobra Kai dojo, Terry Silver, who will definitely return to the franchise. How will the action play out? Expect a lot of pain, along with an angry Hawk and Tory keeping their bully-spirits alive while Miguel and Samantha and Robby and and Daniel-san and Johnny all battle for the very soul of the valley. And we’ve got a synopsis:

Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Cobra Kai will return for Season 4 in December.