The Karate Kid franchise shows no signs of dying anytime soon (in fact, it’s arguably never been more full of life). However, one Cobra Kai star joked (while on the Critics’ Choice red carpet over the weekend) that his character would soon bite the dust.

That actor, Jacob Bertrand, portrays the fantastic Hawk, who has already been through plenty after having his trademark hairstyle chopped away from his head. That moment felt symbolically crushing, particularly in a franchise that celebrates the underdogs, but Hawk went on to win his division (fair and square) at the All Valley Karate Tournament.

Now, the show’s viewers have been interested in knowing when Season 5 will arrive (and we’ve talked about that elsewhere), but Entertainment Tonight touched base with both Bertrand and Ralph Macchio to dig for some content hints. Macchio, of course, went in hard to discuss the show’s brilliant interweaving of generations that inform one another. The show does so marvelously and admirably and in a way that a lot of revivals and reboots don’t seem to grasp at all. And then Macchio hinted at twists, and Bertrand, joker that he is, decided to declare, “Yeah, I die.”

Spoiler alert? Jacob Bertrand jokes he doesn’t make it out alive the next season of #CobraKai at #CriticsChoice. pic.twitter.com/pFaOW0yxVO — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 13, 2022

Ouch.

Fortunately, this is all (we hope) a joke, but the truth of the matter is that Bertrand did inform us that Season 5 is in already the bag: “We actually just wrapped,” he told us in early January while adding that there were “things I’m not even allowed to bring up about Season 5.”

And surely, no one will die. Alright, I would not be upset if Terry Silver died. Let Anthony LaRusso, who is still the show’s worst character, finally prove himself by burying Silver in a hail of popsicle sticks. Justice.

Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ is currently streaming the first four seasons on Netflix.