Cobra Kai‘s gearing up for Season 3 on Netflix soon, and this new trailer makes good on Ralph Macchio’s previous promise to us: “The best is yet to come in this series! And I believe in that.” Those first two seasons are a tough self-act to follow, but Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossenberg are clearly committed to doing right by The Karate Kid franchise, and Heald previously told viewers that the franchise full-The Matrix on everyone. Whew. So, what about this new trailer?

We’ve got fight moves and a lot of heart, proving that this series is sticking with what has made this franchise great. So, after Johnny and Daniel’s combined bad moves contributed heavily to Miguel landing in a hospital bed, Johnny’s looking for redemption. While he does the hard work in the hospital — and Kreese re-takes the dubious reigns of the Cobra Kai dojo, which makes me worried about him instructing Hawk to be even more of an anger-bear monster — though, Daniel-san heads to Okinawa, where an old rival is ready for him. As previously teased, yes, we’ve got the return of The Karate Kid Part II‘s Chozen (portrayed by Yuji Okumoto). From the synopsis:

Season 3 finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.

Yesterday, the show’s Twitter account invited viewers to forget this horrible year when this show returns. I’m here for it.

Should all of 2020 be forgot? Hell yes. Should the trailer for season 3 drop tomorrow? Also hell yes. pic.twitter.com/us32IV4FYP — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) December 8, 2020

Cobra Kai will return for Season 3 on Netflix in January.