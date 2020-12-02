Stephen Colbert looked positively giddy during Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show. You would, too, if you got to say “massive dumps” (with a sh*t-eating grin… pun intended?) on network television. Colbert covered the president’s lie-filled interview with his future ex-wife, Maria Bartiromo, as well as Attorney General William Barr confirming what everyone but Trump and his cronies already knew, that “to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome” in the presidential election. “Fraud on a scale, also known as the president’s annual physical,” the host quipped.

Trump “has failed to stop the vote certification in all six states where he contested his defeat,” including Arizona and Wisconsin, Colbert continued. “So that’s 0 and six in the certifications and 0 and three in recounts, and he hasn’t won a single fraud case. He’s undefeated at losing. He is the Michael Jordan of playing baseball.” Also like Jordan, Trump has been known to down an entire pizza in one sitting. Colbert compared the president to “a guy at a custody hearing saying, ‘Your honor, my wife has made it seem like I’m a delinquent father and a terrible gambler, but how would she know any of that? I’m always at the casino.'” Not that Trump would anything about casinos and being a bad dad.

You can watch The Late Show clip above.