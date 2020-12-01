On Sunday, Donald Trump took part in his first televised interview since losing the election to President-elect Joe Biden. He told Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo that he’s had leaders from other countries tell him that’s “the most messed-up election we have ever seen,” that the “biggest people” wished him “congratulations, sir” on Election Night at 10 p.m. EST, and of course, the “massive dumps.” The whole interview was a massive dump, actually, as Bartiromo refused to question any of Trump’s false claims. Jimmy Kimmel jokingly offered an explanation for their chumminess.

Bartiromo used to be a respected journalist (“She won a number of awards for her work on these [CNBC] programs, including a pair of Emmy Awards. In 2013, she joined the two Fox channels” is a telling portion of her Wikipedia), but, as the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host pointed out, “I don’t know what happened to her, but she appears to be auditioning for the position of Donald Trump’s next wife because that was some interview.”

Kimmel also mocked the president’s tiny desk press conference. “This is how the lame duck chose to spend his final Thanksgiving at the White House: He threw a world class Trumper-tantrum from behind a tiny little desk,” he said. “Sitting at a little baby desk, screaming ‘You can’t talk to the president that way,’ this is how I want to remember him.”

You can watch the clip above.